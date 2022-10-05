The deciduous trees are showing their colors and on Sunday, Oct. 9, the Whistlin’ Bit Saddle Club will host its 74th annual trail ride at 389 Hickory Creek Road, Luana. The 11 a.m. event welcomes all horseback riders. A free-will donation will help support the all-volunteer club.
Held on private lands in Allamakee County, the trail this year will be hosted by Whistlin’ Bit Board member Coleen Martins and Dan Martins, and their neighbors, including land that they rent, Board President Joan Koehn said. Riders will cover some of the same ground the club did some 25 years ago when Coleen’s dad, Harlan Schlueter, helped host part of the trail ridden by the Saddle Club. Club volunteers were out on Wednesday rechecking markings along the trail, which includes some gravel and many other trails.
“It’s so pretty today, the golds and the reds. It makes you want to stay out here,” Koehn said.
“We’re in and out of the woods for the whole ride, we ride around a cornfield, natural reserves — the owner has kept it off limits, she has a lot of natural grasses and wildflowers,” Koehn said, noting, however, that the owner allowed Sunday’s ride to pass through.
Primitive camping will be available if arriving Saturday evening. No food will be served at the trail ride. Bring your own snacks and water. Rules include no dogs, no ground fires, no loose colts, and no habitual kickers, in addition to no alcohol during the ride.
“Only equestrian, no side-by-sides,” Koehn added.
Whistlin’ Bit Saddle Club is not responsible for accidents to horses, riders or equipment. For any changes to the ride, watch the Saddle Club’s Facebook page. If questions, contact Joan Koehn, 563-880-2975.
The deciduous trees are showing their colors and on Sunday, Oct. 9, the Whistlin’ Bit Saddle Club will host its 74th annual trail ride at 389 Hickory Creek Road, Luana. The 11 a.m. event welcomes all horseback riders. A free-will donation will help support the all-volunteer club.
Held on private lands in Allamakee County, the trail this year will be hosted by Whistlin’ Bit Board member Coleen Martins and Dan Martins, and their neighbors, including land that they rent, Board President Joan Koehn said.
Riders will cover some of the same ground the club did some 25 years ago when Coleen’s dad, Harlan Schlueter, helped host part of the trail ridden by the Saddle Club.
Club volunteers were out on Wednesday rechecking markings along the trail, which includes some gravel and many other trails.
“It’s so pretty today, the golds and the reds. It makes you want to stay out here,” Koehn said.
“We’re in and out of the woods for the whole ride, we ride around a cornfield, natural reserves — the owner has kept it off limits, she has a lot of natural grasses and wildflowers,” Koehn said, noting, however, that the owner allowed Sunday’s ride to pass through.
Primitive camping will be available if arriving Saturday evening.
No food will be served at the trail ride. Bring your own snacks and water.
Rules include no dogs, no ground fires, no loose colts, and no habitual kickers, in addition to no alcohol during the ride.
“Only equestrian, no side-by-sides,” Koehn added.
Whistlin’ Bit Saddle Club is not responsible for accidents to horses, riders or equipment.
For any changes to the ride, watch the Saddle Club’s Facebook page.
If questions, contact Joan Koehn, 563-880-2975.