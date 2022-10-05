Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The deciduous trees are showing their colors and on Sunday, Oct. 9, the Whistlin’ Bit Saddle Club will host its 74th annual trail ride at 389 Hickory Creek Road, Luana. The 11 a.m. event welcomes all horseback riders. A free-will donation will help support the all-volunteer club.

Held on private lands in Allamakee County, the trail this year will be hosted by Whistlin’ Bit Board member Coleen Martins and Dan Martins, and their neighbors, including land that they rent, Board President Joan Koehn said. Riders will cover some of the same ground the club did some 25 years ago when Coleen’s dad, Harlan Schlueter, helped host part of the trail ridden by the Saddle Club. Club volunteers were out on Wednesday rechecking markings along the trail, which includes some gravel and many other trails.

