Tracy Cummings has been appointed group publisher to lead Community Media Group teams at the Oelwein Daily Register, area publications and websites, effective June 1. Other publications she will lead include the Independence Bulletin Journal, The Waverly Newspapers, The Vinton Newspapers, related publications and websites.
Cummings brings extensive expertise and experience in sales, advertising and marketing, and her knowledge of the publications and the area to the new role. She started with the company in 1999 as a sales rep and was later promoted to sales manager.
Current Publisher Deb Weigel will retire on June 1, but will stay on as a consultant part-time to help with the transition.
“The last 14 years here have been a great opportunity for me to expand my newspaper experience after having been with Woodward Communications out of Dubuque for 22 years,” Weigel said. “I have met some wonderful people and have worked with some very talented employees who have made my job easier. I know Tracy will be excellent as the new publisher and wish her nothing but the best! She knows the newspaper/shopper business very well and is one of the hardest working employees I have had the pleasure to work with. There is no doubt in my mind she will continue to put out the best publications possible in all of our locations.”
“Tracy’s extensive background and connection to these markets provides a vision and a plan to draw on each publication’s rich legacy for continued success,” said CMG President and CEO Jody Perrotto. “We are excited to see where she will lead her group and the publications in her new position.”
“I have enjoyed working with my customers over the past several years and look forward to the next chapter as the group publisher,” Cummings said. “Deb Weigel has provided me with extensive training throughout her time here. Therefore, I feel I am prepared for the new challenge. I am fortunate to have been able to learn from someone who has so much experience and knowledge in the newspaper business. I will definitely miss her but am surrounded by a wonderful group of employees in our Oelwein, Independence, Waverly and Vinton offices who will be great support as I transition into my new position.
“It takes all the employees working together to make our products successful,” Cummings said.
Tracy has been married for 21 years to her husband, Ryan Cummings. They have a daughter, Olivia, who will be a senior at Iowa State University. Tracy’s bonus daughter, Paige, lives in Utah with her husband Bonner and daughter Remi. Tracy enjoys spending time with family and friends.