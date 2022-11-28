A 2021 financial summary in the U.S. Salvation Army’s 2022 annual report shows the organization’s priorities. This financial summary is based on the audited financial statements of the six U.S. Salvation Army corporations.
Those six U.S. Salvation Army corporations are the national and world offices, and four territories — Central Territory (Illinois corporation), Eastern Territory (New York corporation), Southern (Georgia corporation) and Western (California corporation). This includes Puerto Rico, Guam, the Marshall Islands and Micronesia.
Eliminating inter-corporate transactions, 82.5% of total expenses in 2021 went to programs and other social services. Of the total, 48.7% was split among corps community centers (19.3%), rehabilitation (17.1%) and residential and institutional programs (12.3%). Other social services were 33.8% of revenue, which sums to 82.5%.
Management was 11.1% of expenses. Fundraising was 6.4%.
Tallying those served, the Salvation Army assisted more than 16 million persons with basic social services. Over 2 million each were community center participants (2.5 million), recipients of disaster assistance (2.3 million) and holiday assistance (2.2 million). Summer and day camps (427,000), institutional care (408,000), transportation provided (393,000), and persons visited in institutions (300,000) were the next-highest service areas.
In service tallies, they supplied over 171 million meals, over 7 million lodgings, and over 13 million items.
They served 14,621 veterans.
In anti-human-trafficking service, they helped 5,182 survivors, providing over 29,000 nights of shelter.
Their 7,219 centers of operation include 2,770 service units, 1,095 Corps Community Centers, plus 236 other service centers, 123 rehabilitation centers, 17 medical facilities, 987 thrift shops, 555 group homes/temporary housing, 86 permanent residences, 293 community centers or boys and girls clubs, 198 senior citizen centers, 60 child daycare centers and 4 adult daycare centers.
Total revenue was $5.7 billion while expenses were $3.5 billion.
“The Salvation Army has successfully rendered service in America since 1880 by maintaining conservative financial policies, enabling us to meet human needs without discrimination. Doing the most good by reaching out to those in need in your community is our highest goal,” per the Salvation Army 2021 financial summary in the 2022 annual report.