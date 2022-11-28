Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

A 2021 financial summary in the U.S. Salvation Army’s 2022 annual report shows the organization’s priorities. This financial summary is based on the audited financial statements of the six U.S. Salvation Army corporations.

Those six U.S. Salvation Army corporations are the national and world offices, and four territories — Central Territory (Illinois corporation), Eastern Territory (New York corporation), Southern (Georgia corporation) and Western (California corporation). This includes Puerto Rico, Guam, the Marshall Islands and Micronesia.

