Nov. 17, 1994 -– Aug. 19, 2023
STRAWBERRY POINT — Samuel Clair Debes-Reuter, 28, of Strawberry Point, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at his home. He was born on Nov. 17, 1994 in Manchester, the son of Troy Reuter and Julia Debes.
Sam attended Starmont Schools and Edgewood-Colesburg his senior year, graduating in 2013. He served the United States Marines honorably from 2013-2017, then returned to Strawberry Point working in construction and farming.
He has a daughter, Chantelle Reuter.
Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Strawberry Point is assisting the family.
A celebration of life will be held at a later time.