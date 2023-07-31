May 22, 1939 – July 29, 2023
OELWEIN — Sandra K. Cousineau, 84, of Oelwein, died peacefully on Saturday morning, July 29, 2023, at Oelwein Health Care Center.
Memorial service will be 5 p.m. Saturday, August 5, at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein with Pastor Dave Byrd officiating.
Celebration of life gathering time will be 3 – 5 p.m. Saturday, August 5, at the funeral home.
An online obituary is at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.
Sandra Kay Emery was born May 22, 1939, in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of Jesse R. and Louise C. “Happ” (Holzer) Emery. She was raised in Waterloo and graduated from East High School in Waterloo. Sandy was married to Robert Renslow Sr. in 1957 and they were blessed with four sons: Robert “Bobby”, Randy, Rick and Raymond. Sandy raised her sons and worked in admissions at Sartori Hospital in Cedar Falls. Sandy and Robert later divorced. Sandy moved to Arizona where she worked in admissions at the Paradise Valley Hospital and the Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott. She met Phil Cousineau and they were married, living in Chino Valley, Arizona for many years. Sandy moved to Oelwein, due to her health, during the pandemic and eventually became a resident at Oelwein Health Care Center.
Sandy was active in her faith, attending Chino Valley Word of Life Assembly of God Church and reading her bible daily. In her youth, she was a gifted dancer. She later was a clothing model for a boutique in Prescott, Arizona and was a member of the Dancing Grandmas Club.
Sandy will be remembered as a generous, kind, compassionate, young-spirited soul with a big caring heart. She had so much love for her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and people in general. She was always a friend to all! Not only did she love the people in her life, but also her dogs, Remington and Lady Bug, who were her “babies.”
Sandy is survived by her Husband of over 30 years: Phil Cousineau of Prescott, Arizona; two sons: Randy (Rebecca) Renslow of Oelwein and Raymond (Charlotte) Renslow of Muskogee, Oklahoma; six grandchildren: Nickie Renslow (Chris Henderson), Amber (Joe) Smith, Jeremy (Leslie) Renslow, James Renslow, Ashley Renslow (Josh Griffin) and Selena Tafolla; nine great-grandchildren; two step-daughters: Michele (Franco) Rufo of Boston, Massachusetts, and Jacquelyne (Joe) Garcia of Boston; five step-grandchildren: Madeline, James, John, Brooke and Luke; two daughters-in-law: JoLynne Barker of Oelwein and Carol Renslow of Oelwein; sister: IlaMae (James) Garrett of Waterloo and many nieces and nephews.
Sandy was preceded in death by her parents; two sons: Robert “Bobby” and Rick Renslow; two sisters: Imogene Wittstock and GenRose Griffith and four brothers: Raymond Emery, Dwight Emery and two brothers in infancy: Leigh Frank and Eugene Emery.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Oelwein Health Care Center for their patience and the wonderful care that they gave to Sandy.