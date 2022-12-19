Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Dec. 8, 2022

VOLGA — Sandra Lucille Martin Roys, 88, formerly of Volga, passed away Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Green Hills in Ames.

