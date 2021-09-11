Sarah Scheel, owner of Lumber Ridge in Oelwein, was in college when the World Trade Center was attacked. Disbelief was followed by the sadness of seeing her younger brother in the military deploy overseas.
"I was at Hawkeye Community College, and I was in one of the tech classes, and we were out in the shop working," she said remembering the morning of the attack. "So when we heard the news — we had a TV in one of classrooms — and we went in and turned on the TV to see what was going on and I remember thinking was this real, you know, was this really going on."
It changed perspectives for her.
"It's sad to say that it dampers the trust you have in the human race. You wonder why people do things and you worry more about where your kids are at or if that stuff is only going to happen in the bigger cities, or I remember sitting and watching thinking, this happened to the towers, it happened there, was it going to happen someplace in Waterloo, you know, you never know."
The nation was asked to be vigilant to help stop any further attacks. It was awkward.
"People don't want to be suspicious, especially people in small towns," Scheel said. "It's a small community and you trust people. And so it's kind of more awkward, more of a forced thing — you're supposed to suspicious, when we just want to trust the people in our community and what we are doing and how we're living and that's part of small town living."
The most direct affect for her family was her brother's deployment.
"My younger brother is in the military so he got sent over for a couple stints," she said. "I remember seeing him off, and he had a wife and his son was probably a year-year and a half, and it was one of these saddest moments watching him walk away from them to go over there.
"He made it back. He's alive and well and doing well and everything. It's just kind of the mental stress and trauma ... for our family. He lost a couple of buddies over there and that affects everybody."
Sacrifices became more obvious.
"It really puts into perspective especially having family members in the military, the sacrifices that they make to go over and protect us from those kind of things, you know, and to protect us here from those things — the sacrifices they go through, their families go through, their kids go through. You really learn to appreciate that more," she said. "Unfortunately you don't appreciate it much until something bad happens. It's like insurance you hate paying it and you don't appreciate it until there's an accident and then you're thankful for it. It was pretty life changing I think."