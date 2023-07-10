As part of Oelwein’s sesquicentennial, carnival rides and amusements will be located in the south parking lot behind the businesses located in the 10 block of South Frederick on Saturday, July 15.
Wrist bands will be sold in Margaret’s Craft parking lot on West Charles for $5 each starting at 11:30 a.m. The wristband is admission to the rides and is good for all day with unlimited riding and usage of the amusements from Noon to 9 p.m. The rides and amusements includes Tubs of Fun, Bungy trampoline, rock climbing wall, Vortex Interactive, Hippo Chow Down, Bumper Cars, Jumbo slide and various bouncy houses.
Ice sculptor Bill Gordish
Renowned ice sculptor and Oelwein native Bill Gordish, well known at the State Fair and throughout Iowa, will be demonstrating his skills and making one-of-a-kind sculptures from ice beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Frederick and Charles.
Bill starts with a 300-pound block of ice and carves away, shaping it into an entirely new form. He’s been an ice sculptor for around 40 years and was introduced to it in culinary school. Bill will amaze the crowd watching the block of ice come to life. Make sure you check it out before the warm weather melts the creation away.
Rotary scavenger hunt
The Oelwein Rotary will sponsor a scavenger hunt on Saturday beginning at 3 p.m. in Depot Park, where you will register your team.
At 3:30 p.m., teams will be sent out to find the items on a list provided. Return to Depot Park by 5 p.m., where you will find out your team’s points standing. Can you find the newest water tower or maybe where the elephant is buried? The search will take you all over Oelwein and require you to find items, take pictures, and even shoot a video.
We will take 20 teams only, so don’t be late to register yours. Coworkers, friends and families should form a team and come on down to Depot Park to register and begin their journey around town. Prizes will be awarded for teams finishing in 1st, 2nd and 3rd place.