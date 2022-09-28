Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

A free barbecue meal, free bouncy houses, a car show, live rock music and pro wrestling featuring area talent is in store on Saturday, Oct. 1, when O-Town Discounts and More hosts O-Town Mania, on its store grounds, 330 S. Frederick Ave.

Some events will start at noon, such as a car show featuring a club focused on a popular line of Fords, Iowa Mustangs Unstabled, out of Earlville.

