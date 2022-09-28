A free barbecue meal, free bouncy houses, a car show, live rock music and pro wrestling featuring area talent is in store on Saturday, Oct. 1, when O-Town Discounts and More hosts O-Town Mania, on its store grounds, 330 S. Frederick Ave.
Some events will start at noon, such as a car show featuring a club focused on a popular line of Fords, Iowa Mustangs Unstabled, out of Earlville.
Starting at 2 p.m., an official barbecue team from the Waterloo Tyson Foods will offer a meal free of charge, featuring a pork loin sandwich, chips and a cookie, thanks to co-sponsorship from Hy-Vee Dollar Fresh — and O-Town Discounts.
Cupcakes for a quick-eating contest will be made by The Lunch Box, an upcoming business of O-Town Cans manager and O-Town stores co-owner Christina Edmonds.
“Even if you come and eat the free meal, come out!” O-Town stores co-owner Shawn Bentley encouraged the community.
Although there’s lots more to do.
Rugged Pro Wrestling will start at 3 p.m., featuring local residents in some matchups.
Adam Love will take on Joey Knots, both Oelwein residents. They previously faced each other on Thursday, Sept. 22 at Oktemberfest in Marshalltown.
Colin “Anthony” of Oelwein will debut locally, taking on “Angus,” who has wrestled at numerous local events.
General seating is free — bring your own chair. VIP seating in the first three rows costs $10. A VIP ticket gives a chance at an NXT belt donated by Oelwein “wrestling superfan” Justin Bundy. “He’s done a lot to help,” Bentley said.
“Any money raised for this event is going to improve Oelwein City Park,” Bentley said.
A rock band calling themselves Youth Gone Wild — formerly Mini Metallica — will be playing, as will a DJ, Lee Everly. Both have ties to Fairbank.
A beanbag tournament will be held, costing $20 to enter a two-person team with a 50% payback.
Postville-based A&J Bouncy Houses will offer free use of their inflatable play structures.
A mechanical bull — the only other thing costing for attendees — will be $5 a ride.
Fireworks will round out the night.
Sponsors not yet mentioned are The Forge Pro Wrestling Academy in Marshalltown, J&H Construction, Oelwein Liquor and Black Hawk Waste.