It was a time of celebration and remembrance for two families as the Saur – King Jet Plaza was dedicated Sunday at Oelwein City Park.
Under the auspices of the Oelwein American Legion Post 9 and V.F.W. Post 1725, a flag raising, and National Anthem began the ceremonies. Music was provided by Cory McBride, guitar, and Amera Schoultz, soprano saxophone. Chaplain Dan Stasi gave a welcoming prayer.
The project to make the historic fighter jet designed during World War II and put to use in Korea more prominent in display was the brainchild of Oelwein resident and Vietnam veteran Jake Blitsch. He has been charged with filing the annual report to the USAF national museum for the past 15 years. This year, he decided to put his ideas for the display into motion. A successful fundraising campaign ensued and Miller Construction, Inc. was contracted for the work. In addition to the many businesses, industries and individuals who donated funding, an equally long list of in-kind contributors was also read as Blitsch thanked everyone who had a hand in making the display a success.
Blitsch noted that the day’s dedication was selected because it was also the 98th birthday of Royce King’s widow Frankie, who was seated in the front row for the ceremony surrounded by family. Blitsch led the large crowd assembled in singing “Happy Birthday” to her before continuing with the dedication.
The jet display bears the names of the two WWII veterans and Air Force retirees who carried out the mission to get the retired T-33 Shooting Star from Wisconsin to its permanent site in Oelwein more than 68 years ago. Brig. Gen. Walt Saur and Lt. Col. Royce King were told of the retired aircraft, a T-33 that had been converted to a training jet and changed from a single pilot to two seats and sets of controls. They decided it would make a nice display at City Park to replace an old cannon that had occupied the spot until it was turned into scrap metal for the WWII effort.
As Col. King’s daughter Susan King Bilodeau of Chico, California, said in addressing the crowd Sunday, “Walt and Royce repainted the jet about every four years and did their best to keep it looking good. They would be so pleased to see it now. This is indeed a fitting tribute to veterans everywhere.”
Her brother Jim King from the Quad Cities also spoke of his father and all the stories that were shared of his time in the military, flying cargo planes and his continued service to the military following WWII.
“May this monument of two dads serve to remind us now of their service and dedication,” he said.
Wayne Saur spoke fondly of his late father’s continued commitment to the military.
“Even after Dad’s return after giving up active duty, he never lost his love for the military. As a liaison recruiter for the USAF Academy, more than 100 kids went to the Academy through his recommendations,” Saur said. “Personal responsibility, integrity, humility, strong work ethic, financial prudence, and faithful commitment to family and country,” he added, fighting back tears as he referenced his dad as part of “The Greatest Generation.”
Saur said as an added bonus to the celebration, his family hosted a foreign exchange student during the 1971-72 school year. That class celebrated their 50th reunion over the weekend and his “Denmark brother” Torsten Kisbye Moller came from his home country to attend events. He was introduced to the crowd.
Saur’s two sisters, Dixie Saur and Cindy Saur, both from Iowa City, performed the unveiling of the bronze plaque with the photos of Saur and King along with information about the jet engraved within.
Oelwein Parks Superintendent Josh Johnson thanked the mayor and council for approving renaming the area, and also the local veterans’ organizations and citizens that made the new jet plaza part of the park.
“It is a beautiful addition and will be enjoyed for so many years to come,” he said.
Blitsch concluded the ceremony, “This is your legacy, too. No one person did all of this. There were many hands, many ideas, and you helped make this a beautiful site. I hope you take that away with you today and be proud of it.”