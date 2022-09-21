Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The US Air Force jet at Oelwein City Park — named the Saur-King Jet Plaza in an Oelwein City Council resolution over the summer — will be dedicated at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 at Oelwein City Park.

It is being named for Royce King and then-County Attorney Walter Saur, who were Air Force Reservists in summer 1964 when their effort of a few years succeeded in bringing the US Air Force F-80 “shooting star” jet from Truax Air Force Base near Madison, Wisconsin, to Oelwein.

