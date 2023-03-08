A major winter storm anticipated to produce the greatest snowfall of the season is expected to barrel through the region Thursday, fewer than two weeks before spring begins in earnest.
According to a weather bulletin issued early Wednesday by the National Weather Service (NWS), much of northeastern Iowa has been placed under a winter storm watch in effect from 9 a.m. Thursday through 12 p.m. Friday. During that period, locations in the watch area, which includes Fayette County, are forecast to receive significant snowfall, getting underway Thursday morning.
“A winter storm is… expected to track through the region bringing heavy snow with several inches of accumulation Thursday and Thursday night,” the NWS message stated, explaining that the storm is scheduled to arrive sooner Thursday than anticipated earlier this week. In doing so, “inch per hour rates (are) possible late Thursday afternoon into the evening.
“The bulk of the accumulations,” the watch observed, “look to wrap up early Friday morning.”
As a result of the wrath, “total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches (are) possible.” Among the locations predicted to bear the brunt of the storm’s fury are Oelwein, Cresco, Charles City and New Hampton.
Not to be spared, Clayton, Allamakee and Winneshiek Counties are also under a winter storm watch, which begins Thursday afternoon and is likely to bring “heavy snow,” with possible accumulations through Thursday night “of 5 to 8 inches.”
An accompanying NWS hazardous weather outlook statement, meanwhile, posted Wednesday for an area that includes both Fayette and Clayton Counties, highlighted the chances of even greater snowfall, as it described that “significant accumulations… from 6 to 12 inches” should be anticipated.
According to a more detailed NWS daily forecast, 4 to 6 inches of new snow is expected to fall Thursday, with an additional 2 to 4 on Thursday night and early Friday morning. High temperatures Thursday should stay in the mid-30s, however, with lows Thursday night dipping only to 25 degrees.
The snow is expected to be of the heavy, wet variety, with the tempest also ushering in strong east winds between 14 and 17 miles per hour, and gusts as high as 30 mph. As a result, “travel could be severely impacted where the heavier snow falls… Be prepared to delay, alter, or cancel travel plans if conditions warrant it,” the watch advised.
Once Thursday’s storm departs, a cloudy Friday will give way to more wind and possible snow for both Saturday and Sunday, with Saturday night and Sunday morning posing the greatest likelihood of additional accumulation, all as winter draws to its close.