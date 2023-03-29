Police in Fayette have issued a warning to the city’s residents after a reported burglary on Monday was determined to have been caused by a criminal telephone scammer.
According to a press release issued by Chief Ben Davis, the Fayette Police Department was alerted to a potential burglary at the Boarders Inns and Suites on West Water Street, near Highway 150, in Fayette. Once on scene, and following an investigation, responders determined that “a female employee forcefully broke into a manager’s office and took large amounts of cash out of deposit envelopes and left the business,” the release explained.
Further investigation, meanwhile, revealed that the female employee had taken a phone call from what was later determined to be an international number, with the caller identifying themself as the owner of the Boarders Inn.
Following some careful manipulation on the caller’s part, the individual “was able to gain trust and rapport, directing the employee to break into the secure office (and) take large amounts of cash, and (then) directed them towards a BitCoin ATM at several locations in Northeast Iowa to deposit the stolen cash,” the Davis said.
After the employee took the money and left Boarders, meanwhile, “the scammer also had the employee purchase gift cards with the stolen cash.”
And while the scammer succeeded in convincing the employee to “ignore calls from law enforcement and family members” during the episode, which resulted in “a concern for the suspects safety,” law enforcement was nonetheless able to utilize unspecified “resources” which allowed them to find the suspect and intervene “before more money could be lost.”
In the aftermath of Monday’s incident, Fayette Police, though providing information about the event to “state and federal agencies in the attempt to find the scammer,” emphasized the importance of using the affair to remind residents about the sophistication of scammers and the dangers they pose. Such scams, Davis described, “are becoming more creative in nature. If something doesn’t sound right, especially over the phone, it probably isn’t. Information obtained by way of... the internet, social media, or other means can be easily manipulated to be used by these criminals to obtain sensitive information or monetary amounts.
“This incident is a critical reminder,” Davis’ release concluded, “that anyone can fall victim to a scam, even local businesses, and their employees. Do your best to educate yourself and question information that is being presented before you before your sensitive data becomes compromised.”
In their work on the crime, the Fayette Police Department received aid from a number of local agencies, including the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, Garnavillo Police Department, Guttenberg Police Department, Postville Police Department and the Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office.