The Scenic Byways in Northeast and Eastern Iowa are hosting the Best of the Byway Fall Bus Tours at the end of September and beginning of October. There will be four separate tours, departing and returning to the same location: Bellevue on Sept. 27, West Union on Sept. 29, Delhi on Oct. 4 and Postville on Oct. 7.
Each tour will include a culinary crawl, a scenic overlook photo opportunity with fall leaves, a brief presentation about the byway and a special historic location.
The Fall Bus Tour series kicks off in Bellevue on Monday, Sept. 27, with the Grant Wood Scenic Byway. The trip will travel to Maquoketa to check out the Hurstville Interpretive Center and Anamosa for a presentation on the Anamosa State Penitentiary. This tour is sponsored by Fidelity Bank and Maquoketa State Bank.
Up next is the River Bluffs Scenic Byway Fall Bus tour on Wednesday, Sept. 29, and will begin and end in West Union, but loop all the way to Pikes Peak. This event will start with Euphoria Coffee and end with sweet treats from The Sugar Bowl in Fayette, with a few stops for leaf looking and historic county conservation information in between. This tour is sponsored by FreedomBank. Bank1st and Kerndt Brothers.
Travels will head south to Delaware County on Monday, Oct. 4, from Delhi, for the Delaware Crossing Scenic Byway Fall Bus Tour. The tour is set to explore main street Manchester, a loop through Sherman’s Pumpkin Patch and finish up with some historic information from Lenox College in Hopkinton before returning.
Lastly on the bus tour series, the Driftless Area Scenic Byway Fall Bus Tour is set to take off from Postville on Thursday, Oct. 7, and travels through Allamakee and Winneshiek Counties with stops in Decorah for coffee from Impact Coffee, Waukon for cheese curds from WW Homestead Dairy and Lansing for a special overlook of the river. There will be a meal from Portside Bar and Supper Club with dessert to follow from Mi Dulce Elena in Postville.
These four bus tours are open to the public and cost $30 per person, which includes meals, photo opportunities, historic tours and speakers. If ready to sign up, contact Morgan Ewing at 563-864-7112 or morgan@northeastiowarcd.org. Follow the Scenic Byways on Facebook for updated details. There is a way to pay online, otherwise persons may call to arrange payment.