INDEPENDENCE — The 21st annual Celebrate Indee is coming up Sunday, July 3 and Monday, July 4, in Riverwalk Parks, and the schedule was recently released.
This year, several more events will take place within the community of Independence during the Fourth of July weekend.
Beginning the holiday weekend on Friday, July 1, the Independence Area Chamber of Commerce will host a street dance in downtown Independence to celebrate the city’s 175th birthday with live music, food and fun for the family.
Saturday July 2 events will begin with the Independence Farmers Market at the Wapsipinicon Mill from 8 a.m. to noon. The Poker Walk for Alzheimer’s will begin at 10 a.m. at the Rotary Shelter located at Teacher’s Park.
The official Fourth of July celebration will
begin on Sunday, July 3 with the Fourth of July Breakfast hosted by the Independence Lions Club and Buchanan County Historical
Society at the Wapsipinicon Mill from 8 a.m. to noon, with the Ecumenical Church Service at Veteran’s Park beginning at 9:30 a.m.
The Independence Area Chamber of Commerce’s 161st Annual Independence Day Parade will begin at 9 a.m. Monday, July 4 with along First Street East and Second Avenue Northeast.
RIVERWALK PARKS PORTION
The two-day celebration in Riverwalk Parks will begin at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 3. Veterans and active service members are invited to present their military identification for a free drink of choice. Entertainment begins at 5 p.m. with Iowa National Guard Military rock band, 42 Romeo, followed by Elton & Billy – The Tribute from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Beginning at 4:30 p.m., pork burgers will be made available by the Buchanan County Pork Producers and Pipestone Veterinary Clinics of Iowa in exchange for two non-perishable food items. All food donated will be taken to the Independence Area Food Pantry. A National Guard 1.75 Obstacle Run will also be held at 5:30 p.m. with a 5 p.m. check-in at the Rotary Shelter. Participation in the obstacle run is $20 a runner.
The celebration continues on Monday, July 4, at 9 a.m. with the parade along First Street East and Second Avenue Northeast.
Events will follow all Monday in Riverwalk Parks beginning at 11 a.m. with the Reading of the Declaration of Independence, followed by the Independence Community band at 11:10 a.m.
A second entertainment area near the Kid Zone and volleyball courts will feature the Eric Michaels Magic Show at 12 p.m. and 5 p.m., the Northeast Iowa Dance Academy at 1 p.m., and the Heinz Academy for the Performing Arts at 2:30 p.m., followed by a dance class at 3 p.m.
Entertainment on the main stage will begin at 4 p.m. with Throwback Jack, followed by The Schmidt Brothers at 6 p.m., who will open for Not Quite Brothers who will entertain from 8:30 until the 10 p.m. grand fireworks display.
This event is free to the public and open to all ages. Beverages and food will be available for purchase. No outside food/beverage, sparklers/fireworks, animals, or solicitations are allowed; however, service animals are welcomed. The Celebrate Indee volunteer committee thanked its sponsors and volunteers who make this event possible, in the announcement. For more information, visit CelebrateIndee.com, or follow Celebrate Indee on Facebook.