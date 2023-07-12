The owners of East Penn Manufacturing donated eight, 8-volt batteries sufficient to power the Chicago Great Western Railway locomotive at the Hub City Heritage Museum, which will be open during Oelwein’s Sesquicentennial this week (1 – 5 p.m. Friday, 1 – 4 p.m. Saturday, and 12 – 4 p.m. Sunday). There are four batteries on each side of the car, weighing 160 pounds apiece. “We will fire it up during the sesquicentennial,” Hub City Heritage Corp. President Ed Raye said, noting it will be sometime during museum hours. George Whalen, who formerly worked for the Chicago Great Western shop in town, rebuilt the locomotive, which dates to 1950, in 1974. Oelwein Plant Manager Bob Bouska contacted the East Penn owners after Hub City Heritage Corp’s Anthony Ricchio, who he said were more than willing to donate. “Much of the appreciation goes to the Breidegam/Miksiewicz family of East Penn for their donation to get the project started,” Bouska said. From left, back row, East Penn Oelwein Plant Manager Bouska; Distribution Center Manager Wade Halverson; Hub City Heritage President Raye; Darrin Smith, 20, grandson of Dana and Diann Smith of Oelwein; front row, Assistant Plant Manager Bev Binder; Lynda Payne Anthony Ricchio and Dana Smith, all with Hub City Heritage Corp.“It’s always an honor to represent East Penn and show gratitude for the support the community has given us,” Bouska said.