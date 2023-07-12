Oelwein’s event of the summer continues through Sunday, July 16, as the city celebrates its sesquicentennial, the 150th anniversary.
“The Pork Tornadoes Friday night, Jake McVey Saturday night, and all other music in Depot Park is free to attend,” Oelwein Chamber and Area Development officials announced on social media.
Briefly, Richie Lee & the Fabulous Fifties will play at Party in the Park Thursday night. Alumni bands begin mid-Saturday with Dan Malloy and the Juniors; the Oelwein Reunion Band plays that evening. On Sunday afternoon, local artists will perform Christian music. Details follow.
“Please note that we are not doing presales of tickets. People are already making posts that they have tickets for sale! These are SCAMS!” OCAD officials advised.
Both the Oelwein Historical Museum, 900 Second Ave. SE, and the Hub City Heritage Museum, 26 Second Ave. SW, will be open to visitors 1 – 5 p.m. on Friday; 1 – 4 p.m. on Saturday and 12 – 4 p.m. on Sunday.
All wristbands are cash-only (ATMs nearby) and available Friday and Saturday at the Margaret’s Crafts parking lot area, 26 W. Charles St., specifically from 3:30-10 p.m. on Friday and from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. Carnival wristbands will be sold for $5 each that give all ages unlimited access to rides from 12 – 9 p.m. on Saturday. Pop and water will be sold at the ticket tent for $1 each. Alcohol wristbands for ages 21 and up are $5 with your valid ID. Beverage tickets are $3 each, and commemorative beer cans cost two tickets, $6.
Souvenirs can be purchased in person at the OCAD office, during regular hours Thursday and extended hours, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., both Friday and Saturday, cash or card.
THURSDAY
Fans of that old time rock ‘n’ roll are in luck Thursday as, from 5-8 p.m., Iowa band Richie Lee and The Fabulous Fifties will return to play the first concert at the newly-minted Depot Park, formerly Plaza Park, in the 10 block of West Charles Street.
FRIDAY
The celebration tees off on Friday with the day-long Battle of the Decades Golf Tournament at scenic Hickory Grove Golf Course, 1509 Outer Road. The course opens at 8 a.m. Friday morning. That same time, Log Cabin Park will come alive with the Farmer’s Market Festival, from 8-11 a.m., and the historical re-enactment Rendezvous Weekend Display, starting at 10 a.m., at the corner of First Street and First Avenue.
Food vendors will open at 3 p.m. Friday at Depot Park. The Dollars for Scholars Ribeye Sandwich meal will be 4 – 8 p.m., alongside the beverage garden from 4 p.m. on. At 5 p.m., in addition to the Odd Rods Car show, a 5K Run/Walk will also begin, both in the 10 block of South Frederick. The 5K packet pickup starts at 4 p.m. The much-anticipated beard contest starts at 6 p.m. alongside awards from the 5K, at Depot Park.
Renowned Iowa rock band the Pork Tornadoes will take the main stage at Depot Park from 7 – 10 p.m. Friday. A fireworks show will cap the day.
SATURDAY
A breakfast from 7 – 9 a.m. at the Oelwein American Legion on 108 First St. SW will begin a busy Saturday, July 15. The sesquicentennial parade steps off at 10 a.m.
Quilts will be shown from 12 – 4 p.m. at Farmers Daughter’s Quilts, 17 E. Charles. For the sweet tooth, noon also brings birthday cake and an ice cream social at Depot Park, while Parade Marshal Sylvia Oelwein will be greeting the crowds from Stage Two beginning at 12 p.m., as well. Afterward, continue interacting with Sylvia by attending a special workshop scheduled for 1 p.m. in the OCAD conference room.
Live music resumes from 12 – 2:30 p.m. when the Danny Malloy and the Juniors Alumni Band takes Stage Two at Depot Park. For the kids, carnival rides, inflatables and other amusements are available with wristband purchase from 12 – 9 p.m.
Those hoping to commune with future generations can bury a time capsule from 1 – 3 p.m. at the Oelwein Public Library, 201 E. Charles St. Saturday activities also include a bean-bag tournament, 1 p.m. (noon signup) at the Margaret’s Crafts parking lot, 26 W. Charles, ice sculptures by Bill Gordish at 1 p.m. at the corner of Frederick and Charles, and the Rotary Scavenger Hunt, 3 – 5 p.m. at Depot Park with awards at 5.
Live music continues with “GTP” Band, 2:30 – 5:30 p.m., Oelwein Reunion Band alumni musicians, Stage Two, 5:30 – 8 p.m., and headline country musician Jake McVey, 8 – 11 p.m., all at Depot Park.
SUNDAY
Sunday begins with breakfast from 7 a.m. to noon at the Oelwein Fire Station, 200 W. Charles. Zion Lutheran Church will then host a non-denominational outdoor worship at 10 a.m., 402 E. Charles St.
Cool off with a free swim at the Oelwein Family Aquatic Center, 400 Fourth St. NE.
Local musicians will offer a Christian concert at 1 p.m. at Depot Park. Bingo begins at 2 p.m. in the lower level of the 1 W. Complex, 1 W. Charles St.
AROUND TOWN
In addition to the official listings, local businesses may be offering events during the 150th festivities.
For instance, the new Ampersand Taproom at 110 S. Frederick will host Comedian Cody Michael at 9 p.m. Thursday, and a Beer Mile at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Details: facebook.com/ampersandtaproom.
Sydney’s Bridal, 7 S. Frederick, has vintage dresses from over the decades, 1944-2010, on display and will be sharing owners’ stories on Facebook, as well, the store page indicated.