Oelwein Area Retired School Personnel met Tuesday, Nov. 1. November Program Chairpersons, Alanna Levin and Linda Potter introduced Barb Schmitz, a Plentiful Pantry board member and Oelwein Community Schools Guidance Counselor.
Schmitz discussed the Plentiful Pantry, an important nonprofit community service for families. Plentiful Pantry is open on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday to distribute food collected from several major partners including the NE Iowa Food Bank, the Iowa Food Hub, Fareway, the new Kwik Star, and Dollar Fresh. The pantry is staffed by volunteers and is managed by a board of directors.