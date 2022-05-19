The gifts ranged from $500 to four-year renewable $4,000 scholarships. They came from community clubs, churches, professional organizations, businesses, families, past graduates and more. Each carried with them stories and hopes.
“Last year, when my father passed away we were trying to decide what to do for a memorial,” said Jim Stammeyer from behind the wood podium on the Williams Center for the Performing Arts stage. “My wife, Kathy, said, ‘Why not a scholarship?’ So I guess that’s why I’m here.”
Off to his left, waiting in the audience, were members of the Oelwein High School Class of 2022. It was Senior Awards Night.
“My dad never made it to high school, but he learned a vocation at a very young age, his father saw to that,” Stammeyer said. “He later turned that vocation ... into a business, Stammeyer Electric and Supply. That business served his family for over 50 years. To that end, we would like to award the Francis Stammeyer Memorial Scholarship to Austin Grant.”
More than $100,000 in scholarships were awarded Wednesday night, many through Dollars for Scholars program, which guaranteed that all seniors who submitted online applications would get at least one scholarship.
“Seniors please take time to reflect and be grateful for the opportunity to to live in a community that is so heavily invested in your education and wants to provide you with financial tools to help you succeed,” said Oelwein Schools Superintendent Josh Ehn in opening the ceremony.
The largest award package of the night — the 10 $4,000 annually renewable scholarships — were awarded by the Northeast Iowa Charitable Foundation created by Churchill and Marvel Williams. The foundation has and will continue to benefit Oelwein for many years, said presenter Carol Tousley.
They have been joined by many others. More than 100 scholarships of various amounts were given out. In many cases, family members made the presentations. Below are only a few examples of those.
“Todd liked to create and work with his hands,” said Heidi Roete, sister of 1986 Oelwein graduate Todd Wakeford. “School wasn’t easy for Todd, but he continued his education at Northeast Iowa Community College before he started carpentry. He and his dad (Dick) worked together to build many wonderful, beautiful homes around Oelwein.”
Rhonda Gearhart, a 1967 Oelwein graduate, who died in 2019, worked as a secretary in the school district before leaving for careers in banking and retail. She returned to Oelwein to raise her family.
“Her two sons and husband also graduated from Oelwein Community High School and all became high school teachers,” said son Jeff Gearhart. “Rhonda always supported the school system and was very proud of it.”
Diane King presented the The M & M Kingdon Memorial Scholarship.
“Farming was my dad Marvin’s passion from the time he was very small until his death in 2008,” King said. “When he and my mom, Marjorie, moved from Illinois to a farm west of Oelwein in the 1950s they passed on that love of farming to my brother and me.
“My mother farmed right alongside my dad. They always had time to park the tractor or combine and come to town to support Danny and in any school event. Education was that important to them.”
Their scholarship has been given since 2009 to students going into an agricultural related field, leaning toward the study of the “amazing technology” and repairing and maintaining the expensive machinery.
Norm Delong, who worked his way up from a laborer to plant superintendent at Oelwein’s Donaldson’s Company, was memorialized with a first-time scholarship.
“Dad was born and raised on a farm here in Maynard and graduated from Maynard High School in 1952, that was before West Central,” said Jeff DeLong. “A year and a half later he married my mom, Mari Ann (Shreve), and together they raised five children, and we’ve all graduated from Oelwein.
Norm DeLong also served for nine years on the Oelwein School Board.
“Hard work and education were very important to dad and he instilled these beliefs in his children and grandchildren,” said Jeff DeLong. “He was a loyal and huge supporter of the trades and throughout his tenure with the Donaldson Company hired many many men and women who learned and pursued blue collar skills.”
Ray Heinle grew up on a farm in western Iowa, went to Iowa State, where he met his wife, Patricia. They were brought to the area by his job with Dekalb, said his son, Jim Heinle. “I know he would be delighted if he were here and he could present this award to somebody who is going to work with animals and go to Iowa State.”
Denise A. Smock was raised in Hazleton and graduated from Oelwein in 1979. After gradation she took a job at Farmers Bank, which became Bank Iowa. In 1999 she became the senior vice president of operations/cashiers in eight locations. The bank established the scholarship in her name in 2006.
“She has been described as the type of leader that the entire bank family respected and appreciated,” said presenter Erica Bushaw.
The family of Zach Reaves and his son, Ace, have been keeping the pair’s love of baseball alive with the Zach and Ace Memorial Ride, which has donated to the Oelwein baseball and softball programs and on Wednesday gave out its first memorial scholarship.