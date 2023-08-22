With the week’s soaring heat and humidity as a dramatic backdrop, Wednesday marks the return to school for many K-12 students around the area, including in Maynard, where those returning to West Central this fall include Karlynn Schmidt.
“First grade,” Karlynn indicated, when asked by The Daily Register which class she would be entering, “with Ms. Morse.”
Though the new academic year may just be starting, Karlynn noted that she would arrive on Wednesday already familiar with Morse, after making a trip to campus just days prior, during which she indicated that, yes, she had met her new instructor and, more importantly, perhaps, Ms. Morse appeared to be nice.
Unlike some of her peers, whose disappointment at their vacation’s end has no doubt left them with enough simmering resentment to rival the sweltering temperatures, Karlynn expressed no such bitterness, but, rather, seemed more than ready to return.
“I’m excited,” she related, about the new school year and her place in it.
Her single favorite part of going back, meanwhile, will take place outside Ms. Morse’s four walls rather than inside it.
“Riding the bus,” she noted, in identifying the best thing about school for her.
Rick, she concluded, was her bus driver’s name, someone no doubt looking as forward to school’s resumption as is Karlynn.