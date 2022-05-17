By MIRA SCHMITT-CASH
Joe Bahe, of Stanley, will fulfill the remaining 18 months of an Oelwein School Board director term following the resignation of director Julie Williams.
The School Board appointed Bahe on Monday by a 5-0 vote. Director Bob Kalb was absent.
Superintendent Josh Ehn told the board that the district had received “a handful” of responses from persons interested in filling the term.
Board President Candace King and Vice President Bob Kalb worked with Ehn to interview four respondents who showed interest in the position.
“We called each applicant and asked the same questions of each of them,” Ehn told the Daily Register.
“(We) felt the best person right now to fill the seat with experience, kids in the district, age, vision, lack of potential conflicts of interest, was Joe Bahe,” Ehn told the board Monday.
The school district put out a call for interested parties for appointment a few weeks ago after Williams regretfully resigned effective immediately because of ongoing medical treatments.
Bahe farms in rural Stanley. He is married to Lisa Bahe with three daughters in the district. Joe Bahe is the Stanley Fire chief.
As for the other interviewees, Ehn said, “We encouraged all of them to run.
“We’re predicting several open seats in the next election, so there should be plenty of opportunity for them to seek office,” he said.