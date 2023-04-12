Oelwein School District financial administrators updated the proposed levy rate to 13.61987 for the fiscal budget year ending June 30, 2024, at the April 3 School Board meeting.
The 13.61 and change is a mill rate, in which 1 mill equals 1 dollar per $1,000 assessed valuation, so $13.61 per $1,000 assessed valuation. It equates to more than 20 cents per $1,000 assessed valuation lower than the current year’s rate, of 13.82491.
No comments were made at the required public hearing on the budget.
The board approved the fiscal 2024 budget as proposed. It accepted a management fund reduction by $50,000 in total tax intake year over year to $600,000 in fiscal 2024, as a few early retirees will be coming off the insurance rolls, and the management fund is projected to end fiscal 2023 with just over $190,000.
In presenting the tax rate, business manager Michael Rueber noted the “change from what we’ve reviewed,” namely the 13.56 and change mill rate presented at the March 14 board meeting.
“What drives that is that valuation rollback thing that pushed this whole timeline out,” Rueber told the board April 3. “Even when I went back in to finalize it, the numbers kind of flickered again. We got them changed.”
The 13.61 mill rate “will likely change again when numbers are finalized for FY24,” according to school board minutes from April 3.
The valuations were adjusted to account for a state error. Gov. Kim Reynolds signed Senate File 181 into law Feb. 20, which fixes an error in a 2021 property tax law, per the Iowa Capital Dispatch. Owing to the state error, the deadline to certify the budget to higher taxing authorities like the county and state is now about April 30.
The Fayette County Auditor’s office will have combined total levy sheets by locality for the county available upon request by the end of June, Auditor Lori Moellers told the Daily Register, and, “It will be put on the website again.”
The 13.61 and change tax rate is currently projected to bring in $4,924,581 for the school district for the fiscal year ending in 2024.
It is the sum of:
•the total general fund of 10.93616, including an instructional levy of 0.01538 — an intake of $5,988 — for a total general fund tax intake of $3,929,809.
•a management fund levy of 1.66992 for an intake of $600,000.
•and a voted physical plant and equipment levy of 0.68379 plus a regular PPEL of 0.33 for a total PPEL intake of $394,772.
STATE AID, ENROLLMENT
Certified enrollment for the years used in budgeting fell from about 1,340 students in October 2021 (used in the fiscal 2023 budget) to 1,326 students in October 2022 (used in fiscal 2024 budget), a reduction of 14 students, a 1.1% decrease.
A 3% supplemental state aid increase allowed the per-pupil funding the district draws to increase to $7,641 in fiscal 2024, an increase from $7,419 in fiscal 2023. Multiplying the new per-pupil cost times the certified enrollment used in fiscal 2024 of 1,326 students yields the estimated regular program district cost, $10,131,966, a $189,022 increase, which board minutes refer to as “new spending authority.”
In sum, the state aid increase of 3% allowed the regular program district cost ($10 million figure) to grow 1.9% or about $189,000 year over year from fiscal 2023 despite the decline in October enrollment.
In addition to approving the budget and management fund levy, the board requested zero dollars for a budget guarantee to keep in the financial practice of doing so as school finance authorities recommend.