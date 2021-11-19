The Oelwein School Board approved a civil engineering contract with Clapsaddle Garber Associates this week to review and propose Oelwein High School parking site improvement solutions.
The construction has been long discussed on the “wishlist” but has been pushed down in priority with such needs as educational centers and playgrounds taking precedence, Superintendent Josh Ehn said.
“But with the availability of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (‘ESSER’ federal) funds, and us being able to move some money around, there is an opportunity for us to finally address the high school parking lot,” Ehn said.
“(The) opportunity arose with the renovation to Little Husky Playground,” Ehn said. “That needs to be engineered, because of the amount of potential ground we have to move, it has to be re-leveled so we can put that turf surface down on the playground for Little Husky, and then the basketball court in the middle, it all has to be designed by a civil engineer.
“We were satisfied with the work that Clapsaddle Garber Associates did with the Wings Park Project,” Ehn said. CGA President, chief executive and engineer Matt Garber toured the facility.
Marshalltown-based CGA has split the proposed work into four projects, A-D, with total hourly fees not-to-exceed:
Site A — High School Parking Lot and Detention, $90,000.
Ehn referred to the “old gravel lot” located across Eighth Avenue from the High School.
“We’ve had safety issues with coming in there,” he said, coloring in over the map on the computer screen the length between the “admin building, bus barn” lot north of the high school, jogging along Eighth Avenue to the lot facing the high school.
“We need to look at maybe exiting to a different street,” Ehn said, drawing a new exit from the lot facing the high school going north to Third Street Southeast, and such options as “water retention, storm sewers.”
Site B — Eighth Avenue Reconstruction, $160,000
Site C — Admin Building and Bus Barn Parking, $68,000. The issue is runoff from the neighbors to the north which pools in the gravel parking area. This site is the “lowest priority,” Ehn said.
Site D — Playground Site Prep, $21,500
If multiple sites are combined, fees can be reduced by 10%, the agreement says.
Ehn described the reasons for proposing the project.
The priority, he said, is to come up with a solution for the gravel parking lot as well as Eighth Avenue Southeast (A and B).
“The city has indicated an interest in working with us, they have some water and storm sewer issues under the street that would trigger repaving it anyway,” Ehn said. “So a partnership with them would certainly be beneficial,” also mentioning the CGA site-bundling discount.
“It would be my request, and I think it would be beneficial to the safety of our students and to our pedestrians to do some traffic features whether it be a boulevard or some offset areas to move through there to slow traffic down and also indicate specifically where the kids are supposed to cross before school starts,” Ehn said.
It is a challenge to cross now, Ehn indicated.
“If you really want to have a good time playing Frogger, drive that street at 8:00 in the morning as kids are trying to get into school,” Ehn said. The objective of the classic arcade game, Frogger, is to assist frogs across a busy, multi-line highway.
“Student safety really is the primary concern for us here,” Ehn said. “If we immediately have it in our budget, if we have good solutions and if the city’s willing to play ball, all those things can come together and we can create some synergy.
“The benefit of hiring CGA is they can help us coordinate all that stuff,” Ehn said.
Garber, taking questions after presenting, told board member Bob Kalb the costs would include completion of the project. Kalb expressed concerns about accountability for work being done without a construction manager.
Ehn voiced support of Garber and CGA in their ability to adequately control the quality.
Mark Pfister with Boyd Jones, the construction management firm on the Wings Park Elementary and Oelwein High School projects, spoke favorably of Ehn’s attention to detail on those projects.
Garber noted the difficulty of not taking the lowest responsible bid if the contractor is fully licensed and bonded, which is considered “responsible.”
Board member Dana Bostian moved, and Kalb seconded, to approve the civil engineering contract with CGA to review and propose OHS parking site improvement solutions (at all four sites, A, B, C and D) as presented. The motion carried on a 6-0 vote.
CONSTRUCTION UPDATES
Mark Pfister of Boyd Jones and Kate Payne of Invision Architecture updated the board on progress of the renovation project as of Monday.
Nearly all of the work at Oelwein High School is complete, except the final science countertops.
The High School entrance has moved back to the normal location, left-front doors, the school district announced. The high school gym right-front doors (former construction entrance) will again be locked during school hours.
The new addition in back of Wings Park Elementary is ready to have drywall started. The drywall for the previously existing portion of the building was complete as of Monday.
They are still targeting completion by the end of March 2022.
WINDOWS COMING
FROM PPEL, NOT BOND
In other news, window renovation expenses — something that was done at the High School and Wings Park — won’t count against the bond proceeds because they must be taken from the physical plant and equipment levy (PPEL).
The board approved on a 6-0 vote the required transfer of federal ESSER II funds from the general fund to the PPEL fund in the amount of just over $514,013 to pay for window renovation expenses for July 1 — Sept. 30, this being the first quarter of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022. Business manager Michael Rueber explained this transfer was for capital expenditures that are a state-approved use of ESSER money and would save some expenditures from hitting the bond proceeds.