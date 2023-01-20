Oelwein band students will have an opportunity to spend part of next winter’s break in Florida. The Oelwein School Board of Directors approved the 2023-2024 high school band trip at the Monday night meeting.
Jamie Jacobs, high school assistant principal and athletic director, presented the band’s request, noting that the trip occurs every four years. She said she had taken students on a similar trip as the band director at Wapsie Valley and everyone had a fantastic time.
Cost for students and parent chaperones is $1,875 per person. That cost includes all transportation, four nights’ lodging at Disney’s Pop Century Resort, three days’ admission to Walt Disney World, performance in the Magic Kingdom parade (upon successful audition), a trip to Cocoa Beach, Kennedy Space Center admission, Disney Park meal cards for use while in parks, and exclusive final night buffet meal with front row seats to the fireworks show.
Jacobs said based on fundraising money that has already been earned and estimated money yet to raise, each student is estimated to receive approximately $500-600 toward their trip cost, which reduces the total amount.
Superintendent Josh Ehn reported the cauldron and combi-ovens, original to the Oelwein Middle School kitchen in 1971, failed this fall and are no longer serviceable. Replacement bids were received from Wilson Restaurant Supply and Martin Bros. Distributing. Ehn said the total replacement cost would be upwards of $100,000 and it was not in the budget.
However, Ehn said the district will use the budget that was set aside for vehicles to purchase the items in this fiscal year and spend on the vehicles for receipt next fiscal year.
The directors had some questions before deciding on a bid. Bob Bouska asked if the two bids were “apples to apples.” Ehn said they are both the same product. Joni TeBockhorst asked if the vendor will service the new equipment, and Ehn said they will. Joe Bahe asked how they had handled the lack of availability of these machines since the start of the school year. Ehn explained the menu had to be changed. The directors then approved the cauldron bid from Wilson Restaurant Supply of $101,718.79.
Two resignations were presented for Starr Johnson, Middle School associate, and Liz Stange, High School fall drama director.
New contracts were approved for Samantha Keegan, 7th grade volleyball coach, and Katherine Keeling, 8th grade volleyball coach. New certified substitute teachers are Katelyn Hageman and Zachary Miller. Support substitutes are Marlys Boleyn, custodian, and associates Starr Johnson and Kierra Nie. There were seven open enrollments into the Oelwein Online school, and one going out of the district.
Online Principal Connie Adams said as of last count on the day of the meeting, there were 49 enrollment changes for the second semester, with only three of them leaving the district to return home for face-to-face instruction. Ehn noted that open enrollment has been a constant stream throughout the school year, explaining with the rule change, the school is able to bill on a per diem basis for students who open enroll to Oelwein in the middle of the year. Previously the cutoff deadline was Oct. 15.
Elementary Principal Justin McGuinness said one of his big goals for the year is to bring back evening events for students and parents. The Family Involvement Committee has been formed to plan out one event per month. The first monthly event will be “Donuts with Grownups.” Next week kicks off the “Great Kindness Challenge.”
Board Secretary Michael Rueber gave an overview of the district’s general fund, management fund, total fund, and solvency performance from fiscal years 2017 through 2022. Overall, he said the general fund balance is trending up and management fund balance is trending down. Rueber said the focus is now on the FY23 budget re-estimate and FY24 budget as well as preparing for negotiations and spring/summer 2023 projects.
Ehn reported there has been a lot of talk this week regarding vouchers at the state level. He said that advocacy for public education does mean a lot coming from folks other than teachers and principals.
The next board meeting is set for Tuesday, Feb. 21.