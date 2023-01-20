Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Oelwein band students will have an opportunity to spend part of next winter’s break in Florida. The Oelwein School Board of Directors approved the 2023-2024 high school band trip at the Monday night meeting.

Jamie Jacobs, high school assistant principal and athletic director, presented the band’s request, noting that the trip occurs every four years. She said she had taken students on a similar trip as the band director at Wapsie Valley and everyone had a fantastic time.

