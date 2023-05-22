The Oelwein School Board approved when it met Monday, May 15, a contract that will shift its work-based learning program to a trained staff member through Iowa Jobs for America’s Graduates, a public-private nonprofit.
iJAG WORK BASED LEARNING
The federally-subsidized work-based learning program, Iowa Jobs for America’s Graduates (iJAG), will serve next fall’s juniors and seniors with what Ehn characterized as “way more certified apprenticeships than the district has access to.”
“(iJAG) has for the most part been in very urban areas in the state. Over the course of years, we’ve made requests for more info or to bring services and programs to Oelwein,” Ehn said.
Meanwhile, the district modeled its work-based learning program on iJAG.
“You’ve seen some of this stuff happening already because we’ve tried to emulate some of these pieces ourselves with, I think decent success,” Ehn said. “This is the formal component.”
As for why the state agency noticed Oelwein, Ehn indicated he reached out to iJAG chief executive officer Wendy Mihm-Herold when she left for that position from her role as vice-president of Northeast Iowa Community College.
“When she left for that job, I challenged her, ‘It’s time that iJAG gets into Northeast Iowa and rural areas because we have job needs, too, and employers that need to connect with this type of service,” Ehn said.
“We finally connected. We met with the high school team, brainstormed some ideas of what it could look like, what they need and what they do,” Ehn said.
The new position requires many hours of specialized training, Ehn indicated, but not a teaching license.
Principal Tim Hadley said that, at the high school, the contract staffer managing the program will work with eligible and interested students in “mostly” grades 11-12, and as interest grows, they would potentially add younger grades.
Some students prefer working rather than attending school, he said.
“Some of our challenge is, some kids don’t make it to their junior year before we lose them,” Hadley said.
“My hope is, as we begin to — grow in this, we can grab (their attention) with work-based learning opportunities. Because if they get that ‘why’ early on, all of a sudden school becomes really important,” Hadley said.
The board approved it at Ehn’s recommendation, which he based on ongoing research and “a ton of trust in Wendy.” Approval gave district leaders the authority to “get somebody hired and trained and offer this to kids next year,” he explained.
iJAG is a nonprofit organization supported by corporate and foundation contributions, public sector grants, and participating school funds, per a memo in board documents. iJAG creates business, industry, and education partnerships to achieve the mission of Jobs for America’s Graduates, JAG, as it strives to ensure that youth facing challenges remain in school, attain basic employability skills, are provided with academic support services, and reach graduation; those students also receive 12 months of follow-up services by the iJAG Education Specialist.
The iJAG Education Specialist will recruit up to 60 qualified students, per program criteria. They’ll establish an in-school Advisory Committee with school administration to recruit, screen, and select students most needing services. In addition, they will also organize the student-led Career Association and develop work-based learning and/or job shadow experiences in conjunction with administration. This includes “partnering with the school on already established work-based learning programs and employer engagement experiences,” ensuring the same opportunities for students in follow-up, and seeing that juniors and seniors have access and opportunities to participate in dual credit classes with the local community college, as applicable.
The agency, iJAG, will manage a budget in service to the district, Ehn indicated. “I don’t think it’s exactly $100,000. Their funding pays for about 60% of it. And she has to go get local money, either through charities or employers, to the tune of $30,000, and then our commitment is $25,000 to fund the program this brings,” Ehn said.
Going forward, the district will use an existing Career Pathways work-based learning grant to fund its portion as long as available.