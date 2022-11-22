The Oelwein School Board approved proposed changes to the district organizational charts when it met Monday, with job assignments and duties to be allocated at the December board meeting so changes can take effect on Jan. 2, 2023.
Language to address staff retention “due to the pandemic” was added when the board approved updating the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Act (ESSER) III plan through the end of the fiscal year.
A resolution the board approved from an attorney detailed a “one-time retention incentive payment to each current employee of the district” to be paid about Dec. 5, so long as employees “satisfactorily complete the terms of their contract for the 2022-2023 school year.” Any employee receiving the incentive who does not do so “shall be obligated to return the entire payment to the district in full.”
Among required requests to the School Budget Review Committee, the board approved an application for funding authority — but not additional funding — to account for 37.10 eligible full-time-equivalent students who are open-enrolled out of the district this year and who were not included in the certified count the prior year, taken times the previous district cost per pupil of $7,227, in the amount of $268,121.
Without making this request, the district wouldn’t see funding for these students until the following year, Superintendent Josh Ehn said.
ORGANIZATIONAL CHARTS
To begin the request for changes to the district organizational charts, Ehn cited retirements and lost capacity.
“Due to some retirements and losing some capacity, we have had a lot of internal conversations and would like to make a recommendation to make some shifts in our organizational structure, kind of in our management team,” Ehn said.
“So it’s important that everybody knows that the main stream, the education stuff, the principals, myself, that there really is no change that will be seen or even noticed. That structure is staying the same,” Ehn said.
“The technology and information goes under what would be (business manager) Michael (Rueber)’s purview as the chief financial officer.
“We are not going to be using these titles, either. It was kind of a focalization of different terms so we would see that structure would have an additional layer,” Ehn said.
“The most significant change would come with the addition of a chief operating officer,” Ehn said.
“So this is essentially somebody that is taking some of the project management capacity that (retired buildings and grounds director) Kevin (Minton) had and adding some additional management structures for evaluation, oversight, and day-to-day organization of workflow of all of our managerial operations, so, food service, transportation, environmental services and grounds — fields, trees, mowing, leaves snow.”
“We do have a retiree that we are not planning to replace, so that’s all in this next item,” Ehn said.
Ehn then opened a list of school district organizational positions.
As for positional changes, the district will not replace one maintenance position due to retirement, per the “positions” document agenda link, titled “Oelwein Organizational Changes.”
“So position wise, this is all made possible because the district will save money due to the retirement. That savings — not entirely — is redistributed to creating an operations director,” Ehn said.
“CFO remains unchanged financially. Office of environmental service — is unchanged financially. We do add some money to director of grounds and fields, and then we would create some stipend for the kitchen management position,” he said.
“All these positions are in the non-union group, so they’re non-negotiable, it does not go to either of our unions for negotiating costs. The money was already in that silo, it stays in that silo,” Ehn said.
“The red up here, the direct reports, these are specifically who gets reported to — red means they’re essentially new positions — or if there’s a financial component to it,” Ehn said.
The chief operations officer (in red), will have the food service director, transportation director, environmental service director (in red) over the custodians, and grounds director (in red) over seasonal mowers and snowplow drivers, and general maintenance department reporting to them, per this document.
The chief finance officer — whom Ehn had referenced as being Rueber — will have the technology director, accounts payable, payroll and human resource management reporting to him.
The chief learning officer position — which was on the organizational chart document but not the positions document to the board — would be the curriculum director, special ed director, student services director and after school program director.
“We have not started the process of creating job assignments,” Ehn said. “Once you approve it, we will assign those jobs to individuals. We have started the job duties lists for each of those positions. In December, it would be my ask to come back say, these are the job descriptions we envision this looking like and this is the jobs these people are going to do, with their input.
“We shared this with our management team this morning, it was well received,” Ehn said.
“I think there’s a lot of positivity in this change, being some organization, and maybe some more hands-on leadership that I’m not able to provide that we currently need with the loss of some of our folks that have been here a long time.”
“So that’s kind of a challenge, as we need some more hands-on that I can’t give while also providing the instructional leadership that I have to do with buildings and to our principals,” he said.
“Ultimately the goal is — it lets me be more hands-on with the principals in the buildings, and that stuff can be managed a little bit more day-to-day, and that person then reports to me, maybe on more of a weekly basis,” Ehn said.
“The director of grounds is non-union, COO is non-union,” Ehn replied to board member Bob Kalb.
“Although the food service is union, this is a stipend that we will hold within the non-union group,” Ehn said. “So they still get their food service base like they normally would — it’s almost like coaching contracts — then they get a stipend that we hold on the non-union side.”