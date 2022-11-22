Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Oelwein School Board approved proposed changes to the district organizational charts when it met Monday, with job assignments and duties to be allocated at the December board meeting so changes can take effect on Jan. 2, 2023.

Language to address staff retention “due to the pandemic” was added when the board approved updating the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Act (ESSER) III plan through the end of the fiscal year.

