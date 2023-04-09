The Oelwein School District posted new Teacher Leadership and Compensation (TLC) program position descriptions on Tuesday, April 4, per board documents, after board approval on April 3, with applications due April 11. Three-fourths of Oelwein School District faculty participated in a TLC program survey, Superintendent Josh Ehn told the School Board.
“Overwhelmingly, the results were they wanted to shrink the scope, so fewer positions,” Ehn told the board.
“This is what the recommendations came back as,” Ehn said, noting the budget numbers are approximate, and will depend on the teaching contracts of those hired.
The existing structure of having three instructional coaches will not change, Ehn said. Each will have five extended days and a pay incentive on top of salary akin to a coaching contract.
The district will add two success coordinator positions at Oelwein Middle School and Little Husky Learning Center, each with five extended days and a pay incentive on top of salary, as well.
Ehn likened the success coordinator to a dean of students or “pseudo assistant principal,” but, with being in the Teacher Leadership program, “they have a teaching contract.”
“There’s a full-time person there that’s not in the classroom. They have full release to help solve problems, help with behaviors, evaluate for behaviors,” Ehn said of the success coordinators.
This will rename the “success coach model,” removing language around coaching and letting the “success coordinator” focus on students, behavior, the multi-tiered system of supports and on keeping students in the classroom, per board documents.
Explaining the need at Little Husky Learning Center, Ehn said the building in back of the high school has 250 children attending every day, along with 35 staff members.
“You think it’s one grade level, but we have preschool, junior kindergarten, and kindergarten, plus we support 3-year-old preschool through the childcare system and Head Start,” Ehn said. “It’s a complex machine that does need additional support.”
The “most significant” change was the number of curriculum leads, Ehn said, which was reduced from 19 to eight, with seven new positions. They will have a one-year contract, two extended days, one monthly meeting and a pay incentive on top of salary.
The curriculum leads are over: 1. English language arts and foreign language. 2. Math. 3. Science, health and physical education. 4. Social studies. 5. Career and technical education. 6. Visual and performing arts. 7. Student services, English language learners, talented and gifted and media. 8. Lead mentor.
The district will move to four annual Curriculum Team Professional Learning Communities meetings led by the administration.
MENTORING POOL
The district will change how it structures teacher-to-teacher mentoring and wellness coaching.
Rather than interviewing, a scoring matrix will be used based on past experience as a mentor, years of experience and a score on application questions, per board documents. Across five schools, 21 mentors will be sought — six at Oelwein High School, six at Oelwein Middle School, six at Wings Park Elementary, two at Little Husky Learning Center and one at Oelwein Online.
Mentoring is required through state of Iowa statutory requirements. The district is allowed to use TLC funding to provide mentoring to its teachers, Ehn said.
“The challenge always is, we hire six or seven mentors, and they’re the wrong position. Like we hire two special ed teachers but don’t have anybody in the mentoring pool who’s a special ed teacher. Or like this year we had five new teachers at the middle school but only two mentors, so they become overworked.”
“The concept here is we create a pool, so it’s shallower, more people in the pool, and less money given out. Depending on the people we do hire, we can specifically match them up with role-alike, building-alike individuals, then they’re incentivized on top of the pool base. Those dollars then are only distributed (according) to the specific number of mentees that we have. Hopefully, this solves the problem of trying to match people up and incentivizes the right work to be happening where we need the support for those first and second year teachers and folks that are new to the district.”
For professional development requirements, the district will continue to use TLC money, Ehn said.
District and Building Leadership Team members who spend outside their contracts will be paid some using TLC funds for the first time, Ehn indicated.
“They’ve never gotten paid (for it) before. We felt that we had an opportunity to give them a little incentive for their leadership,” Ehn said.
“We are budget negative because there’s a little enrollment negativity, we have more kids going out than coming in, and TLC dollars do flow with open enrollments. It’s a little less than $50,000 this year, and that number is coming down as we have more kids coming into O2 (Oelwein Online), but there is an allotment for that as well,” Ehn said.
“This was done with a ton of teacher input,” Ehn said.
The TLC funding, Ehn said, is categorical and carries forward to the next year. “We don’t lose it.”