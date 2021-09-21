Oelwein Superintendent Josh Ehn recommended re-roofing the Oelwein High School — at $799,995 — and that of the bus barn at a cost to be determined, covered by insurance, to the School Board on Monday.
The contractor was Precision Roofing of Lee’s Summit, Missouri.
This is option three on the printed quote.
At the High School, it includes:
-Install wood nailers around perimeter to receive new insulation heights
-Install flute fill insulation in metal cavity in between seams
-Install 2” ISO over flute fill, perlin
-Install new 60 mil EPDM roof, fully adhered per manufacturers specifications to provide a 25 year NDL warranty from Versico
-Install new drip edge and rake flashings per manufacturers specifications
-Install all manufacturers required accessories
-Install new gutters and downspouts
- Price: Insurance price agreed to $799,995.00 To be discussed
At the Bus Barn, it includes:
-Install wood nailers around perimeter to receive new insulation heights
-Install flute fill insulation in metal cavity in between seams
-Install 1” ISO over flute fill, perlin attached
-Install new 60 mil EPDM roof, fully adhered per manufacturers specifications to provide a
20 year NDL warranty from Versico
-Install new drip edge & rake flashings per manufacturers specifications
-Install all manufacturers required accessories
-Install new gutters and downspouts
Price: Insurance proceeds, still to be finalized
The board approved it with the option to change their mind if there turns out to be no asbestos; however, building and grounds director Kevin Minton believes asbestos to be present in some roofing at the high school.
The repairs were listed for damage done in a tornado. A low-rated tornado hit the high school and stadium area on July 14, according to the National Weather Service. The roof over the central corridor at the high school was ripped off, then tarped as a stopgap. Following this, the board waived competitive bidding requirements at their late July meeting to proceed with repairs quickly.
Ehn explained why they weren’t doing a steel seam roof. The high school roof is 1/12th pitch, which lets precipitation into the seam, causing damage. It would need to be steeper, ideally.
“A steel roof, installed correctly with the right pitch, will last 50 years — but our roof is not the right pitch,” Ehn said.
Another option not taken would have been to remove and replace it with a 1950s flat roof, trenching the brick to accept run-off with a type of downspouts. However, removal would require addressing the asbestos. Were it not for the asbestos removal particulars, Ehn indicated he would have favored this option.
Board member Bob Kalb wanted to know where the asbestos was.
“It’s the layer underneath the roof,” Ehn said.
Asbestos, or a material known to contain it — Vermiculite — was known to be present, Minton told the school board. This was in one part of the high school, Minton told the Daily Register afterward. (The bus barn was also bid but no price was presented.) An asbestos investigation was to follow but Ehn indicated he did not have the results at the close of business on Tuesday.
Ehn expressed worry about adding layers to the roof, back at the Monday meeting, but noted the district was in a bind of sorts with regard to its insurance and needing to minimize the water damage. The roof was ineligible for permanent partial patching owing to the construction.
“Anytime you start putting layers on the roof, it kind of makes you queasy a little bit. This will be our third roof system on that school,” said Ehn, who has a construction background.
He said professionals will tell you not to worry about layering roofing on top, but wasn’t entirely convinced.
“If it fails, there is no chasing leaks,” Ehn said. “We’ll never find it because it’s going through two additional layers and water travels in ways water travels and we’ll have no idea where it’s coming from. That is the risk of going with the ... option of the flute fill with the new EPDM roof on top.
“However, roofing contractors start roofing in two weeks, the asbestos thing makes the tear-off just an insane project that I can’t even get my head wrapped around how it will be completed in a timely fashion,” Ehn said.
“There is a ton of upside to the flute fill and EPDM,” Ehn continued. “It adds R value (insulation). It will — at least upon initial installation — eliminate all leaks in the school. We’ll have a brand new roof on the entire 1950s school, plus the 1980s addition. It’s a 20 (to 25) year warranty.”
“All roofs will leak, eventually,” Ehn said. “Based on the time, based on the cost, based on what we know today, option (three), which is the flute fill with EPDM over the top, is the best option, and that is my recommendation. Although it pains me to say because my heart wants to go with the removal, but that asbestos is going to be a nightmare. Who knows (the cost) to abate it.”
Ehn explained the steps for asbestos removal earlier, calling it a “huge burden.”
“There really is no good way even to abate the asbestos. You have to take off in sections. The roofing contractors can’t be there when you take it off. So you’ve got to take the asbestos off, then the roofing contractors have got to come back and fix the spot that you took off,” Ehn said.
“It would be an absolute disaster trying to figure out how to fix the asbestos up there.”
Ehn spoke with the construction management firm who spoke to a trusted contact in roofing who “said it’s actually plausible to encapsulate, however, it could actually void your warranty from the manufacturer for not doing a thorough removal project, and that does not come without risk.”
Both the high school and bus barn were on the quote, but the board agenda noted acting only on "roof type repairs for OHS," and the high school was chiefly discussed.
"It's all the same solution," Ehn told the Daily Register.