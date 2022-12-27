The Oelwein School Board approved when it met Dec. 19 an application to the School Budget Review Committee for modified supplemental state aid-dropout prevention funds of $373,829 for next year.
The required local match is $124,610, for $498,439 in dropout prevention funds for a tentative budget. The funds were also referred to as modified allowable growth.
The worksheet counts both returning and potential “dropouts” at 151 enrolled students for the budget year.
The district has no carry-forward from the Certified Annual Report, which business manager Michael Rueber said is a good thing.
In the funding formula, the district cost per pupil, $7,419, is taken times the certified enrollment for the current school year, 1,326 students, times the maximum modified supplemental amount possible, which is 0.038 in this school district.
This 0.038 figure, Superintendent Josh Ehn said, represents the cap on the property tax rate for the Oelwein School District.
“Some districts are capped at 0.05 of the property tax rate, and ours is capped at 0.038 because there was a time 10 years ago where they locked you in at what you currently were,” Ehn said. “Boards could have elected to raise that, but at the time we didn’t need to or chose not to, so we’re locked in until the state legislature changes the language to that rate.”
Ehn recommended approval.
“It’s an opportunity for us to maximize those dollars from the state,” he said.
This budget pays for some staff positions like the success coach and family and student services coordinator, Ehn said.