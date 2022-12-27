Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Oelwein School Board approved when it met Dec. 19 an application to the School Budget Review Committee for modified supplemental state aid-dropout prevention funds of $373,829 for next year.

The required local match is $124,610, for $498,439 in dropout prevention funds for a tentative budget. The funds were also referred to as modified allowable growth.

