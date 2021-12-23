Financial and human-resource capital were the points of interest when the Oelwein School Board and administration welcomed local lawmakers, Rep. Chad Ingel, R-Randalia, and Sen. Craig Johnson, R-Independence, to update them on goings-on at the state capitol and to take questions at the Monday, Dec. 20, board meeting.
Board member Bob Bouska asked about the extra funds provided for COVID-19 relief drying up when COVID ends, according to board minutes.
Superintendent Josh Ehn said, knowing the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding presents the possibility of a fiscal cliff, the district aligned those resources for expenses such as mental health assistance. The fear is what happens when that money is gone. The legislature’s position is to not use ESSER funding (or any one-time funding) for continuing expenses, and sadly there is a shortage of mental health professionals to hire.
Superintendent Josh Ehn asked about any rumblings of teacher shortage plans, according to minutes.
Ingels said this is a statewide issue, but he isn’t sure anyone talking about it has a solution to steer or interest high school students toward pursuing a teaching career.
Ingels later pointed to a potential path of alternative certification rather than returning to college in order to be able to teach.
ALTERNATIVE LICENSURE, MENTAL HEALTH FOR EDUCATION
Iowa has two alternative teacher licensure programs, according to a Iowa Department of Education web page titled, “Become an Educator.” (PK-12 Educator Quality > Become an Educator). These are limited to high school teaching only, per the DE. These programs are designed for adults with a degree (or equivalent) in a teaching field. In the alternative programs, you take 12–18 credits of coursework in how to teach, then you are placed in a high school with an intern license. After the full-year internship, you take a few more credits and become a fully licensed teacher.
The three Iowa regent universities offer this program for secondary grades in a consortium, titled Regents Alternative Pathway to Iowa Licensure (RAPIL).
Morningside College in Sioux City also has a teacher intern program, per the DE.
Paraeducator certification can be done through the various area education agencies as well as community colleges. As far as the shortage of mental health professionals Ehn mentioned, the DE “Become an Educator” page also lists institutions in the state that offer other professional program preparation, from school counselor to psychologist, social worker, audiologist, speech pathologist and librarian.
FUNDING
Ehn asked about the supplemental state aid (SSA) rate, “given the economic landscape with inflation and consumer price index (‘CPI’) rates,” minutes state.
SSA
Regular program supplemental state aid, according to the Legislative Services Agency, is a rate set by the Iowa legislature that — along with other state and district calculations — impacts the calculation of foundation aid pursuant to the school finance formula and increases the amount that a school district is authorized to spend per pupil.
Establishing the state percent of growth that is used to calculate regular program supplemental state aid is usually one of the early enactments in each legislative session, and is intended to provide school districts with advance notice of any applicable increase before boards have to finalize their budgets.
CPI
Then an explanation of CPI. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics tracks the price of consumer spending categories.
The consumer price index, as it is called, rose 6.8% from November 2020 November 2021 for all items, the largest 12-month increase since the period ending June 1982.
Breakdown — Food rose 6.1%. Energy rose 33.3% overall, led by “commodities” up 57.5% categorically on the year, including gas and fuel oil. “Energy services” such as electricity and piped gas rose 10.7%, led by utility piped gas at 25.1%. All other commodities (less food and energy) rose 9.4%, “driven” by vehicles — used cars rose 31.4% and new ones 11.1%.
FUNDING DISCUSSION
Senate and House Republicans met last Thursday and found that — even with no increase on SSA — increased enrollment statewide cost the state $40 million this year. (Recall that the school funding formula uses per-pupil funding.)
Rep. Ingels said he did not think the Senate would go for 3.75% SSA; he thought the House would be proposing 2% to 3%.
Sen. Johnson said he has voted five years in a row for increased funding in education.
Board member Bob Kalb voiced the concern of having to increase property taxes in order to fund the SSA shortfall.
Johnson said this is the goal of having local government/communities decide the funding level for their districts, according to minutes. He said Iowa has not been competitive with other states due in large part to income tax policy.
Ingels said the coffers were flush, that excess goes into the taxpayer relief fund, per minutes, and that the House is very interested in getting that money back to taxpayers. There are options of issuing a refund versus graduated income tax reduction. Ingels cautioned against doing anything too quickly.
Both legislators indicated the state is in a positive fiscal position.
INNOVATION
Ehn discussed innovation in education to attract students and staff. The district created an online school in Oelwein and sees a need for it in the future; however, Ehn said it has run into 1970s legislative roadblocks. He said any relief (even in the form of a study) would be beneficial for operating.
Ingels discussed “parental choice” – saying if we’re okay with that choice, perhaps it’s time to allow for public education to be delivered in innovative ways.
Johnson stated lawmakers have done some innovative things with border towns, allowing teachers from Minnesota to come teach in Iowa before the Iowa license was needed. He also pointed to the value of our strong community college programs in Iowa being a competitive and innovative advantage.
Johnson asked constituents to let him know what is getting in the way from the state because he does not want the state to get in the way of education.