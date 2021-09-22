The Oelwein Community School Board heard a report on illness in the district from Superintendent Josh Ehn on Monday, and a few members voiced support for offering families the choice to get their eligible students vaccinated against COVID-19 at school — with parental consent.
Ehn reviewed illness numbers in the district prior to the Monday meeting, he said.
“Although we do have an uptick of positive cases of kids, it’s still relatively low,” Ehn said.
“One or two at all of our elementary buildings that are current. We’ve had a couple of (former) positives that are back.
“The high school’s been the most active in terms of student positivity. I think we’re up to 15 now, total positives. But again, over half of those have already returned.
“I think I said in the paper, ‘not a concern at this point.’ We’ll continue to monitor the numbers closely,” Ehn said.
Ehn mentioned conversations with School Board President Candace King — a local hospital worker and a nurse — and Fayette County Public Health.
School districts report illness levels to Public Health when student absenteeism reaches 10%. The reports go to to the County Board of Health, Ehn indicated.
“But even then, they don’t recommend necessarily what to do other than maybe review policy,” Ehn said.
“I would love to have some type of a matrix and let the numbers tell us what to do,” Ehn said.
Until then, Ehn suggested the School Board “keep monitoring the numbers (until) the data pushes us in a different direction.”
WAITING FOR
THE STATE
Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the Education Omnibus Bill or House File 847 on May 20. Among many changes, it prohibits K-12 schools from mandating face masks effective that day, per the Iowa Association of School Boards.
On Sept. 13, the U.S. Court for the Southern District of Iowa submitted a temporary restraining order on House File 847.
“Specifically the section on the state no longer allowing school boards to mandate masks in schools,” Ehn said.
It will stay in effect until the court decides on the plaintiffs’ request for a preliminary injunction, Judge Robert W. Pratt wrote in the order.
“We did receive word from Ahlers and Cooney, our counsel — that basically they don’t know what the next step is other than that both parties in the case with the TRO (temporary restraining order), will be submitting briefs,” Ehn said.
A judge will look at both sides, decide if it is going to court, and make a ruling, Ehn indicated.
“We don’t know how long this is going to last,” Ehn said.
Heightened sanitation practices are continuing in the district, Ehn indicated.
Ehn said he was also considering that Reynolds ordered a special session of the legislature to review the redistricting process based on the 2020 Census results that were recently released.
“However, there’s nothing preventing them once they’re in session from passing new laws,” Ehn said.
“At that point, we’ll have to be reactive,” Ehn said. “I don’t want to put you guys or our community in the position of — this way, that way, this way, that way. Again I don’t necessarily know if the numbers right now dictate changing course, as of today (Monday).”
VACCINE STUDIES AT
ELEMENTARY AGES
Ehn also shared news about some of the COVID-19 vaccine studies in younger children.
The vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech already is available for anyone 12 and older. Pfizer tested a third of the amount that’s in each shot given now in ages 5 to 11 and found after their second dose, the elementary-aged children developed coronavirus-fighting antibody levels as strong as in teenagers and young adults getting the regular-strength shots, Dr. Bill Gruber, a Pfizer senior vice president, told The Associated Press.
The companies aim to apply to the Food and Drug Administration by the end of the month for emergency use in this age group, the AP reported Tuesday.
“Sounds like, hopefully by the end of the month, early October, there will hopefully be vaccinations available,” Ehn said; “which could be a really positive thing for that population of students.”
“There has been a tendency from the schools to require masks just for those that are not eligible for vaccines, so for K-6. There has been that trend just recently,” Ehn updated the board.
PREVENTION IN PLACE NOW
Board member Charlene Stocker passed on someone’s question to her asking what the schools are doing in terms of cleaning and protecting students, “even though they’re not wearing masks?”
The misinformation in the question was soon corrected.
“Kids, staff can wear masks,” King said. “It is a choice.
“We’ve seen an increase in mask usage in school, from kids and faculty,” Ehn said.
Ehn answered the first part of the question right away.
“The process we started last year of sanitizing classrooms and spraying busses and stuff, they are currently continuing. We tried to get sanitizing wipes and all those things out to all our teachers,” Ehn said.
“(Building and Grounds Director Kevin Minton) can probably provide more detail. Do we still have, like 300 gallons of sanitizer up there?
“Yes, we actually just refilled the tank this morning,” Minton said.
“I believe clean and sanitized schools are definitely the thing of the future. I don’t know that we’ll ever go backward in terms of how clean our rooms are,” Ehn said. “I hope that continues.
“Hoping to get approval of a vaccine for children, this would be helpful,” Stocker said. “But this is not really a political issue, it’s really a public health issue. So I’m having some difficulty with — not doing everything possible to keep students from contracting this virus.”
““The trend is still to see — with students contracting it, it’s still very, very closely related to the adults in their life. There still is not a known case that I know of or have heard internally in our schools where it’s been contracted from peer to peer,” Ehn said. “Doesn’t mean it hasn’t happened or couldn’t happen, just that we’re aware of.”
OFFERING SHOTS
A few board members leaned toward offering shots after board member Bob Kalb mentioned it.
“Would it be possible for Public Health to do a vaccine at our school?” board member Bob Kalb asked.
Ehn said in speaking with county officials, “It is a possibility.”
“There has to be a great deal of communication in terms of what that looks like,” Ehn said. “Which I think we can handle. Certainly I think that’s something we could handle, speak with Fayette County Board of Health and see if we could schedule something like that.
“Well honestly — any shot you can give in the arm is valuable as far as preventing further sickness,” Ehn added.
“I just want to give everybody the opportunity to get one,” Kalb said. “They can make their own decision.” Kalb indicated it would be something for families that, “‘I don’t have to worry about anymore.’ It’s pretty easy.”
“The ease of it, I think — is what everybody wants,” King said. “So yeah, I think it’s a great idea.” Looking at Stocker, she added, “Yeah, I think the flu shot would be a great idea, too.”
“It is a public health issue,” Stocker said.