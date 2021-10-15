The Oelwein School Board will be asked to approve the first reading of the early retirement policy, for certain current full-time directors and administrators, when it meets Monday, Oct. 18.
Eligibility requirements include:
•Employees whose full-time experience equals 15 or more consecutive years.
•The employee must be age 55 by the date of retirement, no later than Aug. 31, 2021.
•The employee must be a full-time employee working under a director/administrator contract.
Application
•Eligible employees must make written application to the School Board on or before Dec. 31, 2021.
•The effective date of retirement must be on or before June 30, 2022.
•Eligible applicants must sign a statement indicating they are retiring and a general release.
“Employees are advised to seek independent advice with regard to tax or financial consequences associated with any action taken by them under this Plan,” according to the proposal.
The district reserves the right to rescind the policy if the number of participants does not meet its needs.
The board intends to discontinue offering the plan to additional participants following the 2021-22 school year, but reserves the right and discretion to reinstate the plan or some other form of early retirement plan after that time, according to the proposal.
As with regular policy processes, the board may modify the proposal in subsequent readings before enacting it.