The Oelwein School Board approved the apparent low roofing bid for the Williams Performing Arts Center stage area with Manchester-based Lynch Roofing. The board accepted next year’s district calendar, as well, pushing back the return from winter break and adding four two-hour early outs certain Fridays at the District Leadership Team’s recommendation, when it met Tuesday, Feb. 21.
In the biggest spending item approved that night, Superintendent Josh Ehn read the amounts of two competing quotes for summer roofing work covering “a section of roof above the Williams Performing Arts Center.
“It’s the high part of the roof, which is above the stage,” Ehn said, reading the amounts of the base bids.
Lynch Roofing of Manchester quoted $58,950.
A contractor in West Union, Moss Roofing, quoted $12,550 more than the Lynch base bid ($71,500).
“We have a long-standing and positive relationship with Lynch Roofing. I would recommend approval of their contract,“ Ehn said. The board approved it. Bob Bouska was absent.
Both bids referred to 2-by-4-inch wood blocking (to match the insulation), 1.5 inch ISO insulation (R-25) mechanically fastened, and a 60-mil fully adhered EPDM roof system (formerly Firestone, now Elevate by Holcim), and new 24 gauge Una Clad Sheet metal trim — edge, clips and counter flashings, a 15-year manufacturer warranty, and hauling to the landfill.
SCHOOL CALENDAR APPROVED
The only new things for teachers on the 2023-24 school calendar, according to Ehn, were extra-early dismissals for students at 1:05 p.m. because of professional development on four Friday dates, Oct. 6, Nov. 10, Feb. 2 and March 1.
The board approved the changes.
Professional development required in the Every Student Succeeds Act had to be accommodated, Ehn explained.
Everyone will see an extra full day of winter break on Jan. 3.
Early dismissal of students at 2:05 p.m. will continue on Wednesdays all year and on Friday, Dec. 22.
A conference basketball event is scheduled Friday, Dec. 22. “Hard to justify going out much before the 23,” Ehn said.
Winter break will go from Saturday, Jan. 23 through Wednesday, Jan. 3.
“The District Leadership Team asked if we could add one more day to the holiday break,” Ehn said. “So come back on (Jan.) 4. That day gets pushed all the way to the end of the school year.”
As for other long weekends, a four-day weekend for students will continue on the weekend of Labor Day — Monday, Sept. 4 — because of professional development on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
“Staff liked it” when the district tried this setup last year, Ehn said, so it will continue.
Teachers indicated having professional development two weeks in lets them focus on that learning, Ehn said. When it was held before classes resumed, teachers had reported being distracted with preparing their classrooms.
The four-day Thanksgiving break will continue.
Students will have a three-day weekend because of a professional development day on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 15.
The school takes off President’s Day, Monday, Feb. 19.
There will be a four-day Easter weekend for students starting with Good Friday, March 29, and teachers returning for professional development on Monday, April 1 (no fooling).
Commencement will be May 19, 2024.
For the rest of students, school is scheduled to dismiss on Wednesday, May 22, with professional development again the next day.
Family conferences will be Oct. 23-25 (Monday through Wednesday) and March 11-14 (Monday through Thursday).
Spring break is March 15-18 (Friday through Monday).
Clearing more scheduled time for professional development was required, for a couple of reasons, Ehn indicated.
“With our Every Student Succeeds Act designation, we will have some requirements for some extra professional development,” Ehn said.
“One of the competing interests our principals find is mixing in professional development with our Wednesday early outs,” he said.
By both design and law, districts have to have 36 hours of collaborative time for teachers built into the entire school year, which Oelwein has done on Wednesdays with the 2:05 p.m. dismissals.
Although it should be “more than enough time to also do professional development,” Ehn said teachers have additional planning time demands that conflict, such as individualized education plan meetings and Professional Learning Communities.
Rather than do a full day of professional development, the District Leadership Team chose to compromise and suggest the four professional learning days on the noted Fridays, Oct. 6, Nov. 10, Feb. 2 and March 1, with 1:05 p.m. dismissals.
“It’s a kickstarter for families to go into the weekend. It’s a two-hour early out instead of a one-hour early out,” Ehn said.
“Our plan is to provide specific professional development time with our teachers without them having planning or Professional Learning Community requirements on top of their learning,” he said.
IN OTHER ACTION
The board also approved:
• A trip for high school students on April 10, a professional development day, with teacher and baseball coach Colin Morgan, to watch a Minnesota Twins-hosted game against the Chicago White Sox. This was requested as part of 21st Century Grant out-of-school programming.
• An early graduation request for Mercedes Wildebour in May 2023. “She is currently finishing her last class and will graduate in May,” Principal Connie Adams told the Daily Register. A confirmation was sought as this is earlier than a form in board documents said she would finish her last classes (December 2023).