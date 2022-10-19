The Oelwein School Board heard about student test scores, an issue monitoring seatbelt use, and approved a partnership with GameOne/Nike as the exclusive dealer of athletic jerseys and team stores when it met in a postponed regular session on Tuesday.
The board heard about property tax and statewide penny planning options for the current fiscal year and beyond. It also formally updated policy and legislative priorities, which will focus on the teacher shortage as well as the standard priorities of timely state supplemental aid, early childhood education, and mental health.
Bus driver Jake Blitsch, who drives the new bus with the seatbelts, commented on board policy 711.10, “School Bus three-point restraints,” which passed its second reading as part of the consent agenda package on Tuesday. The board had approved the first reading at the Sept. 19 meeting along with the 600 series.
The school bus seatbelt policy, citing Iowa Administrative Code, says “All three-point lap-shoulder belts available on district buses will be used by passengers when the vehicle is in any non-stationary gear”(281 I.A.C. 43.10).
“It has a lot of pitfalls that I see coming,” Blitsch said.
He presented three options:
He tells students to put on their seatbelts and never checks again.
A person is installed to monitor seatbelt use.
Or he stops every five minutes and the route takes three hours. (Students can only be on the bus one hour by law.)
“We need to do something to keep kids in belts,” Blitsch concluded.
Superintendent Josh Ehn addressed the state-required bus seatbelt policy in discussion of the consent agenda.
“I think we’ve got to give it an honest shot at what do the rules look like and let’s implement those rules before we say we’re going to hire aides and throw more money at this,” Ehn said, noting the board didn’t need to decide on it that night.
The state has released Iowa school performance profile data, Ehn said.
The District Leadership Team has set goals for math, English and science by 2025.
Based on our current performance, the District Leadership Team believes that by 2025, 70% of district students (grades 3-11) will be proficient on the state standardized English language arts assessment — by averaging all grade levels scores together. Also by then, the DLT says 62% of district students will be proficient in math and 62% in science.
Current benchmarks are 59% in English — and district students are at 58%; 50% proficient in math — and students are at 49%; and and 50% proficient in science, which students are meeting at 50%.
This data was shared with teachers on Wednesday and the state was to release it on Friday, Ehn said.
Ehn also discussed attendance, which is trending up this year, so far.
“Last year — it was a COVID year, it was hard mental health wise, still had kids that were out quite a bit — our attendance hit an all-time low of 88%,” Ehn said.
“Being here’s important,” Ehn said. “If you miss nine days per semester or two days a month, you miss 10% of the school year.” He said principals in every building are tracking attendance and building leadership is taking proactive steps to figure out why students are gone in order to help.
September attendance was 94% at the kindergarten and elementary levels, 92% at the middle school and 93% at the high school.
“We are at this point meeting our targets,” Ehn said. “We haven’t hit cold and flu season yet.”
In discussion of the action item where the board approved a partnership with GameOne/Nike as the exclusive dealer of athletic jerseys and team stores, the vendor needed a reply by Nov. 1, Ehn. said.
“The contract is just for the high school,” Ehn said.
Activities Director Jamie Jacobs, who presented Nike’s proposal, said the district would receive 40% off all uniform retail costs and 30% off all footwear, and there would be a promotional incentive for coaches to don the swoosh. The district would receive a fiscal year-end rebate of 2% for each year it spends $50,000-$64,999 on uniforms, and 4% if spending over $65,000. There would be “displacement costs” of $2,000 to replace football uniforms and $1,000 for every other sport.
“None of this is a required cost to our families,” Jacobs replied to board member Joni TeBockhorst later.
Jacobs explained the LSU Tigers are supplied by Nike and had the color scheme that best matched Oelwein’s, compared to competing brands.
Among drawbacks, Jacobs said the district can only purchase Nike uniforms until the fiscal year ending June 30, 2027. On a timeline she shared, coaches and track, golf and tennis teams would be due to replace uniforms in the current school year; girls basketball, wrestling and baseball and softball in 2023-24; football, cross country, bowling and cheer in 24-25; and more football uniforms in 25-26.
The district could still offer apparel bearing the school logo with no outside brand, such as Gildan shirts, Ehn said. The Nike contract would prohibit the high school teams from wearing branded Adidas or Under Armor gear.
TeBockhorst asked if the district goes through anyone local for uniforms.
Ehn said they did not, noting “frequently” they purchase through Decker or GameOne.
The motion passed. Members Bob Kalb and Erin Ryan were absent.