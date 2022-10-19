Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Oelwein School Board heard about student test scores, an issue monitoring seatbelt use, and approved a partnership with GameOne/Nike as the exclusive dealer of athletic jerseys and team stores when it met in a postponed regular session on Tuesday.

The board heard about property tax and statewide penny planning options for the current fiscal year and beyond. It also formally updated policy and legislative priorities, which will focus on the teacher shortage as well as the standard priorities of timely state supplemental aid, early childhood education, and mental health.

