In talk of future construction at the Monday, March 13 Oelwein School Board meeting, Superintendent Josh Ehn gave an update on plans to pave the high school parking lot.
This falls within the board priority for using Secure an Advanced Vision for Education funds, known as the “statewide penny,” to keep up with concrete work, Ehn said. Paving the high school parking lot is the last item not yet addressed on a priority list the facilities committee made some six years ago, he explained.
Last summer, when the board signed a contract with Clapsaddle Garber Associates (CGA) for paving around the Little Husky playground, the board also signed a contract for CGA to evaluate and begin design for redoing the street in front of the high school, paving the high school gravel parking lot and looking at the parking lot and drainage between the central office and the bus barn.
Ehn displayed a drawing from CGA that includes elevated crosswalks, streets, and drop-off areas.
That design, Ehn said, would require the city to partner with the schools to redo some of the street work and “a whole other water main underneath.”
“The city’s indicated they’re not interested in putting this as a priority in the bigger picture of where to fix the streets in our community. We have to maybe go a different direction,” Ehn said.
The district remains in communication with the primary engineer for CGA on the project.
“In talking with Clapsaddle Garber, it should not prevent us from addressing the needs of the parking lot,” Ehn said.
Ehn indicated he believes it will cost more than what is budgeted to spend on concrete to do all the prep work in one year — listing curbing, driveways, nodules in between, drainage and lighting throughout.
Thus, Ehn will ask the engineer about phasing the project.
“So, could we do all the infrastructure — all the grading, curbing, change the inlets and the outlets where our students and fans for ballgames would come in and out of the parking lots,” Ehn said.
High school administrators mentioned traffic risks observed in the area of what Principal Tim Hadley termed a “five-way intersection.”
Ehn is presenting CGA priorities in costing the project out.
“The goal, I think, would be to get everything done except for the flatwork. So all the design, all the grading, all the curbing and all the drainage, in the first year.
“Year two or whenever we have the finances to do it, maybe year three, we come in and do the flatwork and the painting on top. That would include sidewalk, changing entrance locations, curb cuts and paving, stormwater management, drainage within the parking lot, interior curbing of walkways, and if we could get the lighting and cameras done,” Ehn said.
“We get a lot of requests for cameras in the parking lot from the Oelwein Police Department, insurance companies, of kids doing hit and runs or bumping into somebody,” Ehn said.
On Design A, the parking lot, the district has spent about $23,000 so far, of an estimated $81,000, on design cost “start to finish” with CGA, Ehn said.
Design B, which is the street and the crosswalk, would have had a total design cost of $144,000.
“They were up here constantly last summer with surveying equipment, measuring equipment, doing topographical stuff, measuring drainage issues.
“They’ve spent a lot of time and energy getting to where they’ve gotten,” Ehn said.
Ehn indicated his hopes to potentially write a new contract with what’s remaining and renegotiate the costs based on priorities for what’s left.
The $81,000 estimate for Design A was “start to finish,” Ehn said.
“The original contract included them being the construction manager,” said Ehn, who has work experience in construction. “That’s one of the things we’re going to renegotiate, maybe pull back off the table, so the design costs can come down significantly and we can just get the design with what’s left.”