The Oelwein School Board will set next year’s calendar and the course books for Oelwein Online and Oelwein High School when it meets at 7 p.m. tonight in the Central Office.
It will discuss this and next year’s budgets.
The board will consider the proposed calendar for next school year, 2022-23, after a public hearing. If approved as proposed in board documents, school would start Tuesday, Aug. 23 and let out on May 25. Winter break would be Thursday, Dec. 22-Monday, Jan. 3. Following conferences March 13-15, Spring Break would be Thursday, March 16-Monday, March 20. Commencement would be Sunday, May 21. Memorial Day will be May 29. Summer school would start Monday, June 5.
The Oelwein Online Course Book for 2022-23 is completely new, Oelwein Online Principal Jacklyn Letzring says in a prepared board report. The district has adjusted course equivalency, for example biology can be substituted for ecology and cell biology. Dual enrollment options will give students the opportunity to take courses in person at the high school.
Mirroring the OHS Course Book, Oelwein Online students will need 48 credits to graduate except with approval of “extraordinary circumstances” by the board. Full-time students are required to be enrolled in at least six courses. Students must be enrolled in a physical education course each year. (It continues that students need four full years of English and three years of core classes in math, social studies and science. Other requirements are health, employability skills or future planning, senior seminar or workplace project based learning and 15 electives.)
The board is slated to meet to open negotiations on Wednesday, Feb. 23, with the Oelwein Certified Education Association at 4 p.m. and Oelwein Support Staff Association at 3:45 p.m.
Other slated actions include:
• Approve an FFA request to travel to Black River Falls, Wisconsin, from June 6-8 for an officer retreat.
• Approve the high school course book as presented by Principal Tim Hadley.
• Approve the first reading of board policy 100 series.