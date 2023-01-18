The first public hearing on the current iteration of the Governor’s proposed school voucher program took place at the state Capitol in Des Moines Tuesday night with no shortage of strong viewpoints representing both sides of the controversial legislation.
The number of people wishing to make comments was so great that only a small portion were able to share their thoughts. Hundreds of others had submitted their comments online prior to the event.
Among those who testified during the 90-minute event were parents, educators and members of various school boards, as well as a few students. Each individual chosen to speak was allotted a maximum of two minutes to share their thoughts with the legislative committee.
According to a report from Radio Iowa of comments made during the hearing, parent Jennifer Sulgrove, whose daughter attends Pleasant Valley High School in Bettendorf, told lawmakers, “we would have loved to have put her in a private school this year, but the cost is prohibitive…As a parent, I want my child to have an education that has an academic rigor and challenges her thinking without crushing her moral compass in the process.”
Retired teacher Patty Alexander, a resident of Indianola, agreed with Sulgrove’s stance, identifying public schools as monopolies in need of oversight and greater regulation. “Public education has become socially destructive, ruled by selfish elitists that do not care about our family values or our society in general,” Alexander said, Radio Iowa reported.
“Parents want a voice and they want a choice,” said Oliver Bradwell, also in favor of vouchers. “They want to be heard and they want their children to have the opportunity to receive an education that aligns with their family’s values,” according to KCRG. Another individual added, “I literally get goosebumps when I think of the kids that might receive a chance at a renewed love of learning because they’re finally in the school that fits them.”
Those opposing the proposal also had their voices heard on Tuesday night, including former teacher and current Sioux City School Board member Bernie Scolaro.
“Taking more money away from schools who are already struggling financially,” she said, according to Radio Iowa, “will force them eventually to shut down. How is that providing more choice for your communities?”
“It is this state government’s responsibility to ensure every school has everything it needs to educate every child,” concurred instructor David Dubczak, “not designing a system by which you can abdicate that responsibility and then allow a select few a way out,” KCRG reported.
Of the comments offered, however, few were more powerful than those of Kerry Lust, a parent of three children attending Ankeny public schools, who viewed the voucher proposal through the lens of her determination to provide the best education for her 15-year-old autistic son.
“The reality is, is that private schools will not accept my son because of his disabilities. They pick and choose which students they will educate. They have every right to do that, but if they begin to receive tax dollars then they should be held to the same standards as public schools,” Lust said, according to the KCRG report.
More than 50 individuals were able to share their thoughts at the hearing while, at the same time, crowds gathered elsewhere in the Capitol around monitors that were broadcasting the event. Regarding the online comments submitted, a total greater than 1,200 written statements opposed the legislation, with approximately 430 such statements supporting the plan, according to Radio Iowa.