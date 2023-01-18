Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

230119_ol_news_hearing

As the public hearing got underway Tuesday night, Gov. Reynolds reiterated the importance of her school choice proposal with this Facebook post.

 Screenshot from Facebook

The first public hearing on the current iteration of the Governor’s proposed school voucher program took place at the state Capitol in Des Moines Tuesday night with no shortage of strong viewpoints representing both sides of the controversial legislation.

The number of people wishing to make comments was so great that only a small portion were able to share their thoughts. Hundreds of others had submitted their comments online prior to the event.

