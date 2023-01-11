In delivering her sixth Condition of the State address to the people of Iowa on Tuesday night, Governor Kim Reynolds highlighted school choice, maintaining the right to life and streamlining state bureaucracy as among the top priorities during the coming year and her next term as governor.
From a policy perspective, Reynolds began her comments by noting her administration’s 2017 implementation of collective bargaining reform, which has brought significant change to the state’s labor environment. “Public employees now get rewarded for their work, not just their seniority,” Reynolds said. “And rather than seeing each other as adversaries, our managers and employees are working together.”
The Governor also discussed 2018’s “overhaul of Iowa’s tax code,” noting that doing such “was long overdue, yet so-called experts said we were ‘delusional;’ that we would cripple the state budget.” Instead, the Governor said, the results of these changes have been positive for the people of Iowa.
“Because we ignored the hysteria, Iowans get to keep more of their money. And because we pushed forward, we’re now on a path to the fourth lowest income-tax rate in the country, a flat 3.9%, and Iowans no longer pay tax on their retirement income,” she added.
Reynolds also defiantly reviewed what she characterized as her administration’s success in quickly reopening the state’s schools during the COVID 19 pandemic, a decision she described as leading to undue criticism from several corners. “Across the country, in states that kept kids out of school, reading and math scores plummeted. Not in Iowa,” Reynolds said. “Now, that’s not to say we don’t have more to do; we do. But we ignored the hysteria, and our kids are better for it.”
Using the discussion of education to shift to her present agenda, the Governor continued by laying out where the subject stands in her list of current objectives. In the course of doing so, in an extended discussion, she offered further information about her school voucher (or school choice) program, which was considered by the House in 2022 but failed to win approval.
“Our first priority in this legislative session—and what I will be focusing on over the next four years—is making sure that every child is provided with a quality education that fits their needs,” Reynolds announced.
Decrying both those who focus on the need for more money as well as those pitting “public versus private schools” as “not focused on our children,” Reynolds put the issue of education in stark terms as she revealed additional details of her program.
“We either want to give every child a chance to succeed, or we don’t. So tonight, I’m announcing a comprehensive education reform package that will focus on improving education for all children. It starts by making sure that every family can make the choice that this teacher and mother made: to send their child to the school that best fits their needs.”
“Some families may want an education that conforms to their faith and moral convictions,” she continued. “Some kids may have ambitions and abilities that require a unique educational setting; others may experience bullying or have special needs. Regardless of the reason, every parent should have a choice of where to send their child—and that choice shouldn’t be limited to families who can afford it.”
“My school choice bill will create education savings accounts for families who choose to send their child to a private school. The State will contribute $7,598 to that account, which is the amount of funding the State provides for each child who attends a public school.” Following a phase-in period, meanwhile, “in three years, every family will have a choice in education. And no child will be limited by income or zip code,” she added.
On the subject of education, the Governor further committed her administration to a broader, more concerted effort “to improve early childhood literacy, the foundation for all learning.”
Reynolds also reiterated her stance on the issue of abortion, stating her commitment to “protect the unborn,” which led her to begin the MOMS program in 2022. “When fully operational, this statewide network of nonprofits will connect women with pregnancy support services, including safety net resources, housing assistance, and recovery and mental health treatment,” she said. “It sends a powerful message: that a pro-life state is one that surrounds every person involved in a pregnancy—born and unborn, mother and father—with protection, love, and support.”
“Tonight, I’m calling on the legislature to expand the MOMS Program to promote paternal involvement and address the needs of fathers,” she continued. “This new funding would allow us to provide non-profit grants to assist at-risk dads, as well as mentorship for school-age males.”
Regarding the opioid crisis, the Governor characterized it as “a human tragedy taking place across this country,” with fentanyl having “taken center stage.” Reynolds then implored state lawmakers to do their part in addressing the issue. “I’m calling on the legislature to increase penalties for manufacturing and distributing fentanyl in any amount. That means longer sentences and higher fines, even where the quantity is small. And when an overdose leads to death or serious injury, the sentences will be even steeper.”
Reynolds additionally suggested making naloxone, which is capable of reversing fentanyl overdoses, more accessible to first responders, allowing them to get the drug “into the hands of the individuals who need it most.”
Also noting that “it’s been nearly 40 years since we’ve undertaken a comprehensive review of government operations and structure,” the Governor identified her plans to put forth “a bill that will improve the services we deliver and streamline our operations by taking us from 37 cabinet agencies to 16,” while also stating her plans to pursue further deregulation, a goal she addressed immediately through Wednesday’s executive order placing a moratorium on administrative rule-making at the state level, which was paired with “a comprehensive review of all existing administrative rules.”
Among those applauding the Governor’s comments was Iowa U.S. Representative Ashley Hinson. “Governor Reynolds is the best governor in the country,” Hinson said, in a statement. “Her strong, conservative leadership is the perfect answer to the Biden Administration’s failures. She has cut taxes, empowered parents, stamped out woke nonsense, and defended our freedoms – tonight she put forward a bold plan to build on these successes.”
In a statement following Gov. Reynolds’ address, meanwhile, Iowa Senate Democratic Party leader Zach Wahls noted, “Iowans did not give the governor a mandate to defund public education and weaken our community schools. Iowans did not give Republicans a mandate for more giveaways to the ultra-rich or culture wars that pit us against each other. Governor Reynolds’ speech tonight badly misread the needs of our state and the priorities of the folks she was elected to represent.”