Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds used her Condition of the State address on Tuesday to present her agenda, which included a focus on school choice, the right to life, and streamlining state government.

 Screenshot from address broadcast

In delivering her sixth Condition of the State address to the people of Iowa on Tuesday night, Governor Kim Reynolds highlighted school choice, maintaining the right to life and streamlining state bureaucracy as among the top priorities during the coming year and her next term as governor.

From a policy perspective, Reynolds began her comments by noting her administration’s 2017 implementation of collective bargaining reform, which has brought significant change to the state’s labor environment. “Public employees now get rewarded for their work, not just their seniority,” Reynolds said. “And rather than seeing each other as adversaries, our managers and employees are working together.”

