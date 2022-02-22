These school districts have canceled classes for the day because of the icy conditions:
• North Fayette Valley
• Oelwein
• Starmont
• West Central
• Wapsie Valley
Announced a 2-hour delayed start:
• Sumner-Fredericksburg
Becoming windy with some snow showers this afternoon. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High near 20F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Mostly cloudy and windy this evening becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Low 3F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph.
Updated: February 22, 2022 @ 9:24 am
Becoming windy with some snow showers this afternoon. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High near 20F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Mostly cloudy and windy this evening becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Low 3F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph.
Overcast. High 16F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
