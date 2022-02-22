Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

These school districts have canceled classes for the day because of the icy conditions:

• North Fayette Valley

• Oelwein 

• Starmont 

• West Central

• Wapsie Valley

Announced a 2-hour delayed start:

• Sumner-Fredericksburg 

