The Oelwein Community School District has met an attendance goal of 93% for all buildings set by the district and Superintendent Josh Ehn for the 2022-2023 school year, the district announced.
The buildings included in the 93% attendance goal rate are Little Husky Learning Center, Wings Park Elementary, Middle School and High School.
When teaching is conducted in-person, attendance is required for absorption of knowledge to occur, as Ehn explained in discussing district report cards termed Iowa School Performance Profiles last fall.
“We have an added emphasis of attendance this year,” Ehn said last fall. “We noticed that our attendance rates over the last couple years, when these scores dropped, have also dropped. So, it’s hard to get those scores up — it’s hard to educate kids if they’re not here.”
At the high school, the Sophomore Professional Learning Community team — consisting of Liz Tapper, Kathy Corkery, Todd Kastli, Bethany Pillard, Brock Sorenson, Carrie Tournier and Lee Andersen — with the help of administrators Tim Hadley, Jamie Jacobs, and Derek Kuennen, recognized students who achieved perfect attendance and/or met the 93% mark every quarter.
Five local businesses provided gift certificates or coupons as incentives, which were distributed during attendance assemblies and throughout the following school days.
Those meeting 93% attendance each quarter received a coupon for a free item from McDonald’s. The perfect attendance rewards rotated by quarter as follows: first quarter, homeroom release; second quarter, small pizza from Pizza Ranch; third quarter, six-inch sub from Subway; fourth quarter, tea bomb from 29 Nutrition.
In addition, at the end of the school year, the 30 students with the most complete attendance overall each received a coupon for a free cone from Dairy Queen.
Also, three students who achieved perfect attendance for the entire school year each received an Oelwein hooded sweatshirt, Meghan Logan, Aaron Sandhagen and Keshaun Williams.