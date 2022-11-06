School report cards are now available from the Department of Education, and Oelwein Superintendent Josh Ehn sat down to discuss the meaning of it.
Schools receive a score for each of several “learning measures,” listed thus on a dropdown menu at iaschoolperformance.gov. Schools also receive a score for each subgroup of 20 or more students. The federal Every Student Succeeds Act, a successor to No Child Left Behind and Race to the Top over the last two decades, requires the reporting.
Scores are used to identify schools in need of support and improvement (Comprehensive and Targeted) and assign ratings based on overall school score: Exceptional, High-Performing, Commendable, Acceptable, Needs Improvement and Priority (below the cut score of 44.17%).
On the low end, schools that receive an overall score in the bottom 5% — 44.16% and below — are considered Comprehensive. A school with a subgroup that low is considered a Targeted school. Comprehensive and Targeted schools maintain their designations for three years, so they can make a plan that is effective and sustainable, per the Department of Education.
Growth and Conditions for Learning Survey results make up the largest slices of each school’s score, although the precise weighting varies by the number of other learning measures on which the school is graded.
Growth, for instance, was weighted at about one-third of the possible scorecard at Oelwein High School (34.88%), to make room for additional metrics like graduation rates and college readiness. Growth made up two-fifths of the possible score at both Wings Park and Oelwein Middle School (40.5%); it was nearly half the possible score at Oelwein Online (48.94%).
The Conditions of Learning Survey results weigh one-fifth of the possible score at Wings Park and the middle school (20.25%), one-eighth at Oelwein Online (12.63%) and one-eleventh at the high school (9%).
WINGS PARK
Wings Park Elementary and the kindergarten at Little Husky — whose score is mapped from Wings Park due to insufficient data — received a 44.10% Priority overall rating this year.
Historically, Wings Park scores are trending negative from 2018 to 2022. In 2018 the elementary scored 51.29%, and in 2019, 45.35%; 2019 scores were carried forward to 2020 due
to the COVID-19 pandemic onset. Scores nudged up in 2021 to 46.12%, then down this year.
Growth was two-fifths of the elementary score. Wings Park showed raw growth of 34% in English and 24% in math. When normed and weighted, these became 6.90% on English of a possible 20.25% plus 5.30% on math out of the same, totaling 12.2% growth on the scorecard, of a potential 40.50%.
Looking at proficiency, elementary students were 52.88% proficient in math and 62.50% proficient in English, adding 5.74% to the scorecard of a possible 13.50% weighting.
Construction and the COVID-19 pandemic threw challenges into the teaching environment.
In 2020-2021, the lingering pandemic with its socially distanced classroom pods, for instance, combined with construction challenges of the elementary classrooms being split between Parkside and Sacred Heart while Wings Park was being remodeled, Ehn said.
“The physical environment of how we were teaching created challenges that put our teachers under a lot of stress,” he said.
“Not that moving back to Wings Park is going to be a silver bullet, it’s not, but we’ve already started noticing a difference in performance — student performance, staff performance, all around, kind of trending back to where we expect them to be.”
The Conditions of Learning Survey that is added to the building score asks students, parents and staff their feelings about the building — last spring they were still off campus at Parkside and Sacred Heart.
Considering the Conditions for Learning Survey, Wings Park scored a raw 43.90%, which added 8.89% to the scorecard out of 20.25%.
Grading and evaluating with standardized testing, Ehn said, is “a valuable tool for us to see where we were, what has happened, where we’re going.
“It is my hope that the state sticks to this platform for some time,” he said.
“If you go back through the last two decades, every couple of years they change a metric, or they change a test, or they change expectations, or the goalposts get moved.
“The percentages got changed this year,” Ehn said.
The “cut score” under which a building is put in Comprehensive/Targeted status was moved, for instance. The cut score is required to be based on where the bottom 5% of Title I schools are, per the DE. As schools improved, the score to make the cut rose from 43.96% to 44.17% this year.
In another change, a new English language arts curriculum was added in levels K-4, Ehn said.
“The middle school is also piloting this year this same curriculum at that level,” he said.
OTHER SUPPORTS
The district is increasing supports at many levels for “the kids that don’t get it the first time around,” through its Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS), Ehn said.
“We have an added emphasis of attendance this year,” Ehn said. “We noticed that our attendance rates over the last couple years, when these scores dropped, have also dropped. So, it’s hard to get those scores up — it’s hard to educate kids if they’re not here.”
A new social-emotional screening is being used this fall at Wings Park, to help address emotional needs, as part of tier two of MTSS supports.
TEST PARTICIPATION
Along with attendance, assessment participation rate figures into the scorecard. The state average is above 98%.
Oelwein High School had a 95.98% participation rate in state math exams and 96.79% in English, earning the full 5% weight for assessment participation in both subjects.
Oelwein Online had a 90.63% participation rate in state math exams and a 93.75% participation rate in English, and received zeroes under “Standard Score” once their participation was normed, leading to O2 missing the full 10% for assessment participation on its report card.
By contrast, Oelwein Middle School had a 99.71% participation rate in state math tests and 100% participation in English. Wings Park students sat for 98.49% of their state math tests and 99.5% of their English tests.
OMS
The Oelwein Middle School building score has been trending up for three of the last four years, including this year. OMS scored 45.30% in 2018, 43.80% in 2019, 46.96% in 2021 and 47.16% in 2022, which is in the Needs Improvement category.
“The middle school is trending in the right direction. Going from 43 to 47% is pretty significant,” Ehn said.
Oelwein Middle School showed 18.01% growth on the scorecard of a possible 40.50%. This is added from 9.04% out of 20.25% on English language arts (normed and weighted from a raw 45%) plus 8.97% on math (from a raw 44%).
Looking at proficiency, 47.63% of middle-school students were proficient in math and 53.27% were proficient in English, earning the school 5.01% out of a possible 13.5% weighting on proficiency.
Considering the Conditions for Learning Survey, the middle school had a raw 34.59%, weighted to 7% out of 20.25% on the scorecard.
OHS
Oelwein High School has been trending up three of the last four years for which the state has numbers, having scored 50.76% in 2018, 52.63% in 2019, 51.38% in 2021, and 53.05% in 2022 — for an Acceptable rating.
“The high school had their highest score they’ve ever had,” Ehn said. “Obviously still room for improvement.
“What’s pretty significant with the high school is, the students that they have now were lower coming out of the middle school than what we’ve seen in the past because of some of the COVID stuff and other delays,” Ehn said.
“The students have had more challenges, so to continue that growth with kids that came in lower… It’s not a matched cohort… It’s based on what your score was last year, and moving up,” he said.
The high school scored 19.05% on growth out of 34.88%. On English, a 52% raw became a normed, weighted 8.96%, and on math, a 59% raw became a weighted 10.09%.
As for grade-level, OHS students were 52.63% proficient in math — normed and weighted at 1.85% out of 4.5% — and 61.84% proficient in English — 1.95% of 4.5%. This yielded a 3.8% score out of a possible 9% proficiency.
On the Conditions for Learning Survey, OHS had a raw score of 48.21%, weighted to a 4.34% score, out of 9%.
The four- and five-year graduation rates — 79.07% and 93.59% — contributed 5.06% of a possible 16.88% to the score.
POSTSECONDARY
One of the high school scoring pieces is the Postsecondary Readiness Index Composite, where OHS scored 3.41% of a possible 9%, based on a raw 37.94%. This score looked at participation in college entrance exams like the ACT or SAT — 17.07% in Oelwein (46.06% statewide); postsecondary coursework or concurrent enrollment and Advanced Placement classes; and the amount of Career Technical Education “concentrator” students.
State data showed the high school had 41.46% of Career Technical Education concentrators — who have taken three sequential years in one program — well behind the state rate of 65.43%.
“They want you to get a kid in a program, and finish them,” Ehn said. “What we do is, we want you to take industrial tech and ag, or ag and business. We are below average in getting students to take the three sequential years. Based on our scores it could be improved. Our focus has been on expanding our scope, and on post-secondary concurrent enrollment classes.” All students are required to take the core curriculum. Higher performing students can take concurrent enrollment through college classes. The district offers AP classes through its Talented and Gifted program.
To receive college credit, students either need to receive a high enough score on the AP exams, or enroll in and pass a community college class.
Based on enrollment and student interest, the district has seen a higher demand for and supported concurrent enrollment classes at a higher rate than it has for AP, Ehn said.
“We still offer some AP classes through our TAG program … based on our student demographics and student participation rate, it’s not been a high level of — interest or concern,” Ehn said.
OELWEIN ONLINE
Oelwein Online scored 37.48%, as a whole 6.69% below the gap cut score of 44.17%, landing the school in the Priority category.
Students grew 43.50% in English (10.58% weighted) and 37% in math (9.29% weighted), for 19.87% out of a possible 48.94% on the school scorecard.
They were 30.95% proficient in math (1.67% out of 6.32% possible) and 53.49% proficient in English (2.32% out of 6.32% possible) scoring 3.99% proficiency on the report card, out of a possible 12.64%.
The school was relatively popular, however. On the Conditions of Learning Survey, students, families and staff gave the school 51.67%, for 6.53% out of a possible 12.63%.
As noted earlier, the online school missed out on all 10% for assessment participation due to norming of the percentage of students who sat for state math and English exams.
Oelwein Online had a 90.63% participation rate in state math exams and a 93.75% participation rate in English, and received zeroes under “Standard Score” once their participation was normed.
Oelwein Online creates Tiered groups for students who need support (MTSS) which meet frequently, according to Ehn. The school has required weekly social Zoom video calls, with each staff member having a “homeroom” with whom to build relationships.
As to the role of environment in learning, “An online environment is certainly challenging to control some variables — while there are others, like ‘must master, before moving on’ that we have more control over,” Ehn said.
Ehn responded to the low scores of the online school.
“A large number of our students in Online have been disenfranchised from school or their home life for a lot of reasons. A handful of our students enrolled following events where their school may have expelled them,” Ehn said.
“For many this is a second chance and while they are finding the work to be challenging and rigorous, they are mostly behind their peers — which shows on state assessments.”
SUBGROUPS
More populous subgroups in the Oelwein School District include low-economic status/free and reduced lunch eligible — at 53.4% of student households (40.7% statewide) — and students on an individual education plan (IEP) considered to be “with disabilities” — 20.5% of students (13.2% statewide).
“Special ed’s an important piece of our puzzle,” Ehn said, noting Oelwein has among the highest shares of special education population for its size in the state.
Sorting state data by number of students on an IEP, Oelwein was in the top 50 for 2021-2022. Of similar sized schools near Oelwein in the list, Maquoketa comes the closest, at 18%.
“It requires a lot of resources, it requires a lot of support,” Ehn said. “What that also means is we have a large percentage of our students who are struggling with reading, math, writing, behavior. We’re trying to support them. The state wants us to have a higher level of performance and so do we, but those are also impacting our overall scores as an entire district.”
There’s no weighting to offset that, Ehn said.
The data also looks at race as a subgroup. Overall, the district is 83.9% White, and five years ago it was 88% White, having gone from 12% minority to 16% minority in a few years.
“Minority students are a small but a growing percent of our student population,” Ehn said.
The District Leadership Team looks at course enrollment and some performance measures, but so far hasn’t needed to subdivide results by race to tailor support, Ehn indicated. This might be done in the case of disparate outcomes.
“We are starting to look at our minority students by subgroup more frequently than we have in the past,” Ehn said.
“Our scores are low enough generally across the board that everybody needs help,” Ehn said.
WEST CENTRAL
West Central Charter High School scored 56% on overall performance, which is weighted by category, where the state average was 54.65%.
Under the Every Student Succeeds Act, the school met percentage benchmarks for Comprehensive and Targeted status, and no support is needed under the act, according to the Iowa School Performance Profiles, iaschoolperformance.gov.
Average performance of the group for math achievement on a state assessment was 52.59%, higher than the state average of 50%. West Central students from lower-income households (31 out of 59 students) averaged 49.17% on math, better than this demographic did statewide, where low-economic status students averaged 45.9%.
Average English language arts achievement was 49.68%, about one-third of a percent lower than the state average of 50%, and the low-economic status group was only two-thirds of one percent behind all students, at 49%, beating the state average for their demographic at 45.97%.
Only the scores of student groups of 20 students or greater figured into these results.
These scores complement the proficiency score which measures student performance at one cut point.
STARMONT
Starmont Community Schools received overall scores or rating of Acceptable or better at all buildings.
The middle school scored 55.63% for a Commendable rating, higher than the state average of 54.65%. The school is in year one of receiving supports because of Targeted status based on the subgroup of students with disabilities, who averaged 2.22% below the gap cut of 44.17% under the Every Student Succeeds Act.
The high school received an Acceptable rating at 53.16% with no support required.
The elementary received an Acceptable rating at 52.55% with no support required.
WAPSIE VALLEY
Wapsie Valley Community Schools received overall scores or ratings of Acceptable or better at all buildings and met Comprehensive and Targeted status benchmarks, indicating no support is required under the Every Student Succeeds Act.
Wapsie Valley (Junior-Senior) High School (grades 7-12) scored 52.51%, for an Acceptable rating.
Rural Elementaries 1, 2 and 3 (levels K-8) scored Acceptable at 52.51% each, as well.
Fairbank Elementary scored 58.48% for a Commendable rating.
Readlyn Elementary scored 70.07% for an Exceptional rating.