A growing trend across the state regarding bad behavior by high school sports fans, the Oelwein School Board on Monday voted 5-0 to strengthen its policy on “Public Conduct on School Premises.”
The proposed policy changes — which apply to home events of school sponsored and approved activities — replace the word “may” with “will” for consequences resulting in removal and probationary status and spell out the district’s tiered response to violations.
Superintendent Josh Ehn pointed to Iowa news coverage of a youth baseball tournament during which officials “kicked out 27 parents in one weekend.”
“We have had some issues this summer, at both baseball and softball events, where staff have had to
remove some fans,” Ehn said. “We’ve had some umpires and different folks contact us about some events that have happened at our ballgames.
“In reflection, (Activities Director Jamie) Harrings and I, have discussed this, and feel that we need to maybe strengthen our policy, so that it’s not just a slap on the wrist so-to-speak (where) you go home — and you just get to come back and it’s like nothing happened.
“We cannot be a place where umpires, other school officials don’t want to work, where our student athletes don’t want to compete, where other fans from other districts don’t want to participate,” Ehn said. “It’s not a place where I want to work or be, and that’s the bottom line. We have to be better.
“This is one tool in our toolbox.
“We’re going to do some other things. “More communication with our coaches, talking with our parents, statements from the PA announcers, those kind of things. So it’s not just the stick, (we’ll) try to do some positive things on the other side as well, positive sportsmanship.
“But this is definitely a tool that I think gets the attention of our fans if they become inappropriate,” he said.
“I have some suggested language,” Ehn said.
“The first one I think that’s important to talk to is, if you are vulgar, obscene, demeaning, verbal or physical conduct (that is) directed to school officials, umpires, those kind of things, it’s not ‘may’ — but you ‘will’ be removed from the contest,” Ehn said.
The policy names “abusive, verbal or physical conduct” toward anyone involved — “students, school officials, employees, officials and activity sponsors … or at other individuals” — saying this “will not be tolerated.”
The second point includes verbal or physical conduct that “interferes with the performance” of those with duties to perform.
The third point prohibits “use of vulgar, obscene or demeaning expression” directed at anyone.
In two places, the word “may” was replaced with “will.”
• “If an individual becomes physically or verbally abusive, uses vulgar, obscene or demeaning expression, or in any way interrupts an activity, the individual will be removed from the event by the individual in charge of the event. Law enforcement may be contacted for assistance.”
Ehn listed several sports and said school administrators are present at games and considered “in charge of the event.”
“They’d be the ones making the decision,” Ehn said.
• The next paragraphs — as the board revised — add the tiers of discipline. “Individuals removed from activities will be placed on a probationary status for 12 months. Further conduct at school activities that does not comply with with policy will result in exclusion from attending Oelwein School hosted activities for 6 (six) months.
“A third offense that does not comply with this policy will result in exclusion from school activities for one full calendar year.”
APPEALS POLICY
Existing policy (not underlined from updating) states:
“Individuals removed from school premises have the ability to follow the board’s chain of command and complaint policies should they choose to do so. The exclusion is in effect should the individual choose to appeal the decision of the superintendent. The term ‘individual’ as used in the policy also includes students and employees.”
The policy is “mostly talking about adults,” Ehn said, noting students and staff conduct is regulated in their handbooks.
EXCLUSION VIOLATIONS
Existing policy states an individual notified of exclusion who disregards it by attending a school building or sponsored activity “will be advised that his/her attendance will result in prosecution. The school district may obtain a court order for permanent exclusion from the school building or from future school sponsored or approved activities.”
PRECEDENT
There is precedent for this.
The girls athletic union is working on spectator guidelines, which the activities director expects will be out by the start of the school year.
Activities Director Jamie (Harrings) Jacobs told the board earlier she recently filed a marriage license name change.
The district policy and the boys athletic association cite a similarly titled chapter to the local policy in Iowa Code section 716.7. The district also cites state code 279 parts 8 and 66, and Student Conduct policy 502.2.
“So everything we’re doing is moving in the same direction as the state,” Jacobs said.
“Truly until the summer I didn’t see any issues, so let’s nip it in the bud before it gets any further,” Jacobs told the board.