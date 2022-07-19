Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

A growing trend across the state regarding bad behavior by high school sports fans, the Oelwein School Board on Monday voted 5-0 to strengthen its policy on “Public Conduct on School Premises.”

The proposed policy changes — which apply to home events of school sponsored and approved activities — replace the word “may” with “will” for consequences resulting in removal and probationary status and spell out the district’s tiered response to violations.

