Charlene Stocker, who is retiring from the Oelwein School Board after 15 years, discussed how her time teaching and studying curriculum instruction informed her work on the board.
She was part of the School Transformation Team committee at Oelwein starting about 1990, a progenitor to the building and district leadership team committees of today, which informed her grant writing for such offerings as the Husky Hub at Oelwein Middle School, an elementary family resource center and technology grants.
“We had a committee that we called the ‘School Transformation Team’ because we knew that education was changing, and so we put together administrators and representatives from every building,” Stocker said. “Probably about 1990 was when we started talking.”
Then, Sue Dohrmann represented the student services part of the curriculum. Vic Collins represented the vocational part. Tom Farmer represented the high school academics. Doug McFarlane represented the arts.
“We had a good team that represented the parts of the district. So we would talk about where the district needed to go and what needed to happen. We didn’t make any decisions in this group but we talked about what would be good for the district,” she said.
“Also, after we would have these discussions, I knew what kind of a grant to put together,” Stocker said; “because I could take what these discussions were and find a grant that would work to try to get funding for this. So we did a lot of curriculum rewriting that was funded by grants. We were able to get the grants because we really had a plan in the district.
“So then I was able to get grants for every building in the district. Lots of technology grants, and grants for school-based youth services — which was, we had the Husky Hub,” she said. “We had a big, four-year grant.”
The Husky Hub, she said, created a link between the school district and human services that would not have otherwise existed owing to confidentiality.
Stocker said Sue Dohrmann, who was running the hub, negotiated many confidentiality agreements to make teachers aware of things going on in the family that would be salient to student learning. Kathy (then Steele) Adams managed the grant.
The program lasted for four years. Then there was a change of administrations and priorities.
“The guidance counselors tried to do the best they could of informing teachers what’s going on,” Stocker said. “The important parts of the grant I think are still with us.”
“We also had a grant for a family resource center at the elementary, which is another way to try and touch base with families and children,” she said.
“We had lots of grants for technology,” Stocker added. She noted technology grants she wrote helped put computer labs in every building.
“At that time, it was all brand new to all of us, and it was expensive, and nobody knew how we were going to put it in the budget. So without the grants we would not have had those beginning steps in computers.”
She said at one point, “The Department of Ed put out a memo that said, ‘If you’ve already had one grant, please do not apply for a second.’ But at that time we already had like four or five,” Stocker said.
“Those things that happened (while) I was working on for the school transformation team really translated into the same work on the board at a different level, so instead of doing the work, I was able to encourage others to be doing the work,” Stocker said.
“I think our administrators right now are all kind of of the same mind, the students are most important, and learning is important,” Stocker said. “As a board, we’ve hired some good administrators I think.”
“The other thing that was a concern for me when I ran for the board was that we were slipping back into top-down management and teachers’ voices were not being heard.
“This has come back now,” Stocker said, with the “building leadership teams” and “district leadership team.”
“We laugh about it because it was all part of our ‘school transformation team,’” she said. “I was very pleased to see that kind of thing be in place for our teachers so they had a voice. Not that they like every decision, nobody (does). But at least they’ve had a chance to express their opinions and give ideas (of) what works. Those are the major changes I’ve been excited about.”