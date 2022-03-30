A Fayette County lawmaker was the lone Republican in the 36 nays to the “school district and charter school transparency” legislation approved Tuesday night in the Iowa House with 60 ayes.
“I think schools and teachers do much of what is being required by the bill,” Rep. Chad Ingels, R-Randalia, said Wednesday. “Parents already have the opportunity to email, call or stop in to see their children’s teachers and ask about what is happening in the classroom.”
Although Ingels had voted in favor of amending the bill, the final version didn’t override those sentiments.
“Many of the concerns I had about the bill were fixed, but I just didn’t feel it was necessary,” said the former member of the West Central Community Schools School Board.
Other area lawmakers voted in favor of the bill including Reps. Michael Bergan, R-Dorchester (District 55), Ann Osmundson, R-Volga (District 56), Sandy Salmon, R-Janesville (District 63) and Lee Hein, R-Monticello (District 96).
Ingels’ House District 64 includes Oelwein.
Oelwein Schools Superintendent Josh Ehn said his district already provides much of the transparency the legislation seeks.
“We are nearly in compliance with the letter of the law as written,” he said. “Over the last four years we have made an effort to be open and transparent with what we teach. This has been at the core of our move to Standard Referenced Grading or SRG. There should be no secrets or surprises for our families and especially not for the students when it comes to what we will teach and how we will assess it.”
The legislation seems to have more to do with politicking.
“I am not entirely sure that the spirit of the legislation is about opening up what happens in classrooms each day, but I speculate it is rather an attempt at taking a political win,” Ehn said. “I don’t know if any school or parents are clamoring for this.
“There is a national debate about teaching controversial topics such as critical race theory and diversity with a uneasy hand on transgender youth and rights, these are just not happening here or anywhere else in Northeast Iowa, that I am aware of. (I can’t say with certainly that they aren’t.) But here in Oelwein, we want kids to read, write, do math, think critically, and genuinely treat each other with kindness.
“I’d love to meet the teachers and schools that have time to do this and all the other things schools are getting blamed for because we don’t have time for much more.”
The text of the law says that non-compliance would result in a civil penalty against the district of between $500 and $5,000.
The bill also requires districts to adopt policies and procedures regarding parents and guardians reviewing classroom instructional materials and how they are used as well as the content of a district’s libraries. These must include opt-outs for students and instructions for getting materials such as library books removed.
These policies and procedures also must be displayed online and be regularly distributed to parents and guardians.
The legislation’s text requires that districts must provide parents or guardians with written summaries of the material that will be taught in a course, an explanation of how the course will meet or exceed educational standards, and a list of all instructional materials what will be used by the teacher of record.
If there are modifications to the materials, the district has before the end of the school week to update the information.
The bill also calls for the districts to make available on their internet sites a “comprehensive list of all books available to students in district libraries.” A waiver is available for school years prior to 2025 if a district does not use an electronic catalogue.
The legislation also goes into providing information on professional courses and training participated in by teachers.
A section of the bill also requires one-half unit of Unites States government study that includes the students taking the “most recent version of the civics test developed by the United States citizenship and immigration services” by June 30 of each year. Then each public and non-public district would be required to submit the test results to the state.