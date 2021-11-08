School staff, who are among the groups the U.S. Centers for Disease Control considers at high-risk for COVID-19, have been offered Moderna booster shots through Fayette County Public Health. Oelwein, Starmont and West Central school district administrators have confirmed they invited staff to participate in upcoming vaccination clinics.
Each district has set a day where staff can receive the booster if they choose. Oelwein and West Central’s date is Nov. 12 and Starmont’s is Nov. 19.
Oelwein Schools Superintendent Josh Ehn said, “Our staff that are eligible will have the option to get the booster at a clinic we are co-running with Fayette County Public Health.”
West Central and Starmont Superintendent Gary Benda said, “We have asked our staff if they would like to receive a booster. We have also shared that it is Moderna and that only Pfizer and Moderna have been approved to be mixed.”
According to CDC Online postings, “If you are 18–64 years old and work or reside in high-risk settings, or if you are ages 18–49 years with certain underlying medical conditions, you may get a booster shot based on your individual risks and benefits.”
The responses are not yet due, leaving the acceptance rate unknown, Benda indicated.
Ehn said as of Monday 66 of all Oelwein Schools staff were showing interest, a 37% response rate.
Staff may also elect to receive a booster through their pharmacy, doctor or not at all, Benda said.
SCHOOLS NOT VACCINATING KIDS
Although the Oelwein School Board had discussed earlier this fall the potential for vaccinating children against the COVID-19 illness and variants causing the lingering pandemic, that is not currently happening, according to Fayette County Public Health, which both superintendents confirmed.
{span}Currently, a booster shot is not recommended for children less than 18 years old, per CDC.{/span}
“No schools in Fayette County are doing direct (to) children vaccinations,” Fayette County Public Health Coordinator Jes Wegner said Monday. “Local Public Health is advising parents to go to providers and pharmacies.”
Ehn said the doses would be administered for “staff only.”
“We have not been asked to become a vaccination clinic for children,” Benda said.
According to the CDC, vaccination is now recommended for everyone ages 5 years and older. Currently, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is the only one available to children ages 5 years and older.
Vaccinating this age range can help protect them from getting COVID-19, spreading the virus to others, and getting sick if they do get infected. While COVID-19 tends to be milder in children than adults, it can make children very sick, require hospitalization, and some children have even died. Children with underlying medical conditions are more at risk for severe illness than those without.