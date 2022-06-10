Aside from some excess rain it has been a pretty good growing season so far, northeast Iowa agronomist Joshua Michel says, although he cautioned to watch for certain pests on emerging plants before they get established.
“We started off cool at first, which means a slow start,” the Iowa State University Extension agronomist Michel said.
In the northeast as of last Sunday, June 5, corn is 98% planted and 81% emerged; soy is 94% planted and 64% emerged; and oats — a nurse crop for alfalfa, Michel said — are 95% emerged and 23% headed, per the Crop Progress and Condition Report the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service released Monday, June 6.
As area farmers await the emergence of the remaining one-fifth of corn, two-fifths of soy, and one-twentieth of oats, they will be hoping the rain continues in the right amount so the plants can get out.
“We may have some issues with soil crusting and rain can help break that up,” Michel said.
“The rainfall has also helped the alfalfa get up and growing.”
And yet dry spells are needed so farmers can get out in the fields.
A spell of three to four days of “nice weather” facilitated farmers getting into the fields and taking a lot of the first cutting of alfalfa — hay — which harvest quality reports said was good to excellent, he said.
“It was on the shorter side in some areas, we didn’t get a lot of tonnage, but most people were happy with it, the quality was good,” Michel said.
The first cutting also displaces some of the pests that were occurring on the alfalfa, and exposes them to the elements, he said.
“Usually the most economical way of controlling aphids and alfalfa weevils is, take a cutting,” Michel said.
CORN, SOY PESTS
Other pest concerns in the next week or two — while corn and soy are smaller — will be to watch black cutworm, true armyworm and beanleaf beetle.
True armyworm larvae typically move from cover crops such as cereal rye to nearby crops.
The larvae typically move to corn, but this spring, agronomists have reported seeing true armyworm primarily in soybean fields with recently terminated rye cover, per a June 7 ISU Extension Integrated Crop Management blog post.
As for beanleaf beetles, most soybeans can handle some level of insect feeding. For instance a soy 6 inches tall with one beenleaf beetle is probably going to be okay, Michel said.
“If you have a soybean plant with 20 beetles on him, he’s probably going to be under too much stress,” Michel said.
“It’s pretty rare that pest pressure gets high enough that farmers need to come in and make an insecticide application to kill them off,” the agronomist said.
“As long as we keep getting good moisture and heat, the soybean growth typically outpaces any insect pressure.”
DECISION TOOLS
But just how many beetles are too many? ISU’s Integrated Crop Management website routinely discusses how to make these decisions, such as pest pressure updates and soil fertility news.
FUTURE PEST CONCERNS
Signup is underway with ISU Extension to monitor for corn rootworm adults on its ICM website.
Western and northern corn rootworms are serious pests in Iowa that can readily adapt to management tactics, especially in continuous corn production, Michel said.
One of the easiest ways to deal with corn rootworms is by crop rotation, Michel said.
Michel said producers who rotate out of corn and plant a nitrogen-fixing legumes such as alfalfa or soy, will find two benefits. It starves the rootworm larvae and fixes nitrogen for next year’s corn.
There’s also a newly released tool to send timely insect pest scouting alerts by text message, called Iowa Pest Alert Network. Again, sign up on the ICM website.