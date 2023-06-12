Two individuals have been arrested and are facing multiple drug-related charges following the execution of a search warrant Wednesday at a West Union apartment.
According to a press release, at approximately 10:30 p.m. on June 7, several agencies including the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, West Union Police and Iowa State Patrol converged on an apartment on S. Vine Street in West Union to conduct a warranted search of the residence.
After entering, law enforcement detained both 45-year-old Misty June Marie Cook of West Union and Nathan Daniel Slaughter, 38, of Postville. During a subsequent investigation of the apartment, “crystallized substances, loaded syringe, a pipe with residue, … a jar with residue in it, and a bong, were found and seized,” according to a criminal complaint.
Initial testing of the pipe, jar and syringe, meanwhile, revealed the presence of marijuana and methamphetamine.
Upon further questioning, Cook and Slaughter “admitted multiple people were over at the residence gathered using methamphetamine before law enforcement arrived,” the complaint states, with Cook also admitting “to methamphetamine use.”
Following the search, both Cook and Slaughter were taken into custody on charges including possession of methamphetamine 3rd or subsequent offense, possession of marijuana 3rd or subsequent offense, and gathering where controlled substances are used, all Class D felonies, in addition to possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.
Cook is the mother of Lyric Cook-Morrissey, who, along with her cousin, Elizabeth Collins, was kidnapped in July 2012 while riding their bikes in Evansdale and later murdered in an as-yet unsolved case, according to a KCRG report.
Preliminary hearings for Cook and Slaughter have each been scheduled for the morning of June 28.