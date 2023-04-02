WEST UNION — Two people were jailed after a search warrant was executed at a West Union residence Thursday evening.
Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies and West Union Police served the warrant at 338 E. Plum St. at approximately 8:50 p.m. A considerable number of illegal substances and paraphernalia were seized. Items collected in the search included approximately one-half ounce of methamphetamine, multiple grams of marijuana, scales and baggies for distribution, a pound of drug liquid, numerous paraphernalia items, capsuled pills, and $1,600 in U.S. currency.
Arrested at the scene were Brittany Ann Piper, 32, of West Union, and Jeffroe Delide Washington, 31, of Waterloo.
Charges against Piper and Washington include possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, a Class B felony, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, two counts of possession of a controlled substance third offense, gathering where controlled substances are used, methamphetamine, all Class D felonies. The two were additionally charged with gathering where controlled substances are used, marijuana, serious misdemeanors, and possession of drug paraphernalia, simple misdemeanors.
The sheriff’s office reported Piper and Washington were taken into custody and transported to the Fayette County Jail, to await initial appearances in court. If convicted of charges, both could face up to 40 years in prison.