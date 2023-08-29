HAWKEYE — A large storage barn and its contents were destroyed in an early morning fire Tuesday a mile west of Hawkeye.
Hawkeye Fire Chief Darren Schultz said the fire department was called out at 4:10 a.m. to a fully engulfed barn fire at 19518 210th Street (county road B66), the farm of Gene and Janice Pleggenkuhle, according to a Beacon property search for Fayette County.
Chief Schultz said 13 firefighters responded to the call and water support was initially called for from the Sumner Fire Department but was called off.
“We realized extra water was not going to be needed. We just had to keep the fire from spreading to other buildings. There was nothing to be saved in the barn,” the chief said.
Chief Schultz said the barn was used to store hay and contained approximately 500 round bales, all of this year’s cuttings. He believes the fire was started by spontaneous combustion caused by the heat that can build inside the bales. He said it only takes one hot bale.
Smoldering ruins from the blaze were still visible later Tuesday morning. The chief said the remains of the bales would likely smolder for a couple of days. He said the season’s worth of hay and the barn were all that was destroyed, with no livestock or equipment having been lost.