“It’s beginning to look a lot like …” was last week’s theme song as we saw some measurable snowfall in the area. This week, the weather has turned a bit warmer, giving folks a great opportunity to put up holiday décor a little ahead of the season.
City of Oelwein employees took advantage of a sunny and mild morning to get the downtown decorations out on Tuesday. In assembly line fashion, the lighted snowflakes were brought out of storage and placed next to lamp posts by Jay Perkins and Shawn Kuennen. Then Jim Spence, driving the boom truck, and Josh Loban in the bucket, secured the snowflakes to the posts where they are plugged into outlets.
The city has approximately 60 of these decorations that will be up from now until after the first of the new year. Here’s hoping employees have the same nice weather when it’s time to take them down.
Some local residents are also decorating for the season this week. One family in particular is ready for visitors. Ryan’s Mini Tree Farm Light Show will be on display beginning Thursday, Nov. 24, 5-11:30 p.m. and running every night until Jan. 6. After a Thanksgiving dinner, a nice drive around town might be just the ticket.
Ryan Gould’s light show is located at 133 Fourth Ave. N.E. He is continuing the light show tradition of the past few years on 11th Avenue S.W. that is taking a break this year, according to social media. Ryan’s show includes singing light bulbs and tree with synchronized lights to dance to the music.
Wrapping up the holiday weekend will be “Christmas with the Celts” at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, at the Williams Center for the Arts. Center Directors Sandy Graf and Linda Murphy say the show will get everyone in the Christmas spirit. Local talent taking part in the show include NIDA dancers and Oelwein Middle School Choir students.
Tickets are $40 per person, free admission for Oelwein students, and $5 for students from other school districts. Tickets are available at the Williams Wellness Center desk, 319-283-2312, OCAD office at 6 S. Frederick Ave. 319-283-1105, online at www.williamscenterforthearts.com.