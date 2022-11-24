Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

“It’s beginning to look a lot like …” was last week’s theme song as we saw some measurable snowfall in the area. This week, the weather has turned a bit warmer, giving folks a great opportunity to put up holiday décor a little ahead of the season.

City of Oelwein employees took advantage of a sunny and mild morning to get the downtown decorations out on Tuesday. In assembly line fashion, the lighted snowflakes were brought out of storage and placed next to lamp posts by Jay Perkins and Shawn Kuennen. Then Jim Spence, driving the boom truck, and Josh Loban in the bucket, secured the snowflakes to the posts where they are plugged into outlets.

Trending Food Videos