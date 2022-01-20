Law enforcement agencies and local governments could face penalties of up to $50,000 for enforcing certain federal regulations on firearms, under a proposal advanced Wednesday by Iowa lawmakers.
The bill, Senate File 2002, would add a lengthy section to Iowa Code that affirms the state Legislature – not the federal government – has the authority to regulate firearms. That state law is “subject only to the limits imposed by the Second Amendment to the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the State of Iowa.”
If passed, the bill would prohibit any “federal infringements on the people’s right to keep and bear arms.” That would include federal laws to register or track firearms or their owners, to forbid possession of firearms, or to confiscate firearms.
Sen. Zach Nunn, author of the bill, pointed to recent incidents he views as executive overreach by the Biden administration – executive orders like vaccine mandates, some of which were struck down by the Supreme Court last week.
“I think one of the key aspects we want to provide is a clear indication to the federal government that their overreach in Iowa will not be tolerated,” Nunn, R-Altoona, said.
But the bill goes beyond just making a statement to the federal government. If an Iowa law enforcement officer or employee of a political subdivision does enforce a “federal infringement,” as defined by the bill, the political subdivision or agency would be liable for a lawsuit and a civil penalty of up to $50,000.
Nunn said the bill would allow Iowa to immediately deflect any action against the Second Amendment, without waiting for a Supreme Court ruling.
“When a department or agency knowingly forces a law enforcement or public safety officer to violate that law, Iowa should have the ability to stand up and say ‘no’ today, not ‘no’ once we get the Supreme Court hearing potentially years from now,” Nunn said. “Iowans deserve that right.”
Opponents to the proposal raised concerns that law enforcement officers would be less able to enforce gun laws for fear of legal retribution. Traci Kennedy, Iowa chapter leader of gun safety advocacy group Moms Demand Action, said the bill did not provide enough clarity on which federal actions might count as an infringement on the Second Amendment.
“How can Iowa officials know what might be added to this list?” she asked.
Taylor McDonald, a lobbyist for gun safety group Giffords, responded that the system already worked as it should, with the judicial branch deciding whether federal actions were unconstitutional.
“We feel that the judiciary has been the stopgap for these unconstitutional laws, if they are deemed unconstitutional,” McDonald said. “We just urge the subcommittee members to allow the judiciary to continue to overturn … laws that they see as violating the Second Amendment or upholding them.”
Republican lawmakers approved the bill for consideration in committee. Democratic Sen. Tony Bisignano did not sign off on the bill, calling it “unnecessary.”
“I do not like the direction that Republicans continue to go down, which is to allow the public to sue teachers and to sue law enforcement, to sue everybody,” he said. “We want people to do their job. And people make mistakes at their job.”
Bisignano, D-Des Moines, suggested the bill, if it passes, should include training for law enforcement to comply with the regulations.
The other members of the subcommittee, Sens. Tom Shipley and Jeff Reichman, said they were open to amendments on the proposal. Nunn also acknowledged there was “work to be done” on the bill.
Read more at IowaCapitalDispatch.com.